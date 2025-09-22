Euler Motors Turbo EV 1000 launched at 5.99 lakh, gets 170 km range

Euler Motors, the Delhi-based electric commercial vehicle maker, has launched its third model in the portfolio - Turbo EV 1000, a 1-tonne four-wheeler electric mini-truck. Priced from ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new entrant is being pitched as both a cost-effective and high-performance alternative to diesel-powered rivals.

The company claims the vehicle could help small fleet owners and driver-entrepreneurs save up to ₹1.15 lakh annually in running costs, a significant proposition in a segment where margins are notoriously thin.

Euler Turbo EV 1000: Specs

Euler says that the Turbo EV 1000 provides a blend of grunt with practicality. The vehicle comes with a claimed range of 140-170 km. On the performance front, the mini-truck delivers 140 Nm of torque, claimed to be the highest in its segment.

It also carries 230 mm disc brakes on an R13 wheel platform, another segment benchmark that strengthens the truck’s safety credentials. Charging, often the Achilles heel for EV adoption, has been addressed with CCS2 fast-charging capability, allowing 50 km of usable range in just 15 minutes—an industry-first promise in this category.

Also Read : Inside JSW MG Motor India Halol plant: Women and technology drive EV production

Euler Turbo EV 1000: Features

Euler isn’t positioning the Turbo EV 1000 as just another green alternative. The company is betting on affordability to tilt the scale in its favour. Available in three trims - City priced at ₹5.99 lakh, Maxx priced at ₹7.19 lakh and Fast Charge priced at ₹8.19 lakh.

Euler claims that the truck’s lower total cost of ownership could be the dealmaker. Additionally, it has easy financing options along with EMIs starting at ₹10,000 and a down payment of ₹49,999 which are aimed at widening access in a price-sensitive market.

Beyond the numbers, Euler’s pitch is about timing. As its founder Saurav Kumar pointed out, India’s logistics landscape is at an “inflection point" with GST reforms, state EV policies, and fuel economics reshaping fleet strategies. The Turbo EV 1000, by blending affordability with engineering innovation, tries to answer both immediate operational pain points and longer-term sustainability goals.

The Bigger Picture

The Turbo EV 1000 is the third product in Euler’s stable, following the Storm EV, and reflects the company’s bid to redefine what small commercial vehicles can be in India. While adoption of electric 4W CVs still hovers around 2 per cent, the segment’s potential for disruption remains vast.

For now, the Turbo EV 1000 enters a competitive yet nascent market, one where its promise of cost savings and performance will be tested on the chaotic, congested streets of Indian cities, the very proving ground where EVs either survive or fade into irrelevance.

First Published Date: