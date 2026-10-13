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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles E Sprinto G1 Electric Scooter Launched In India; Prices Start At 89,999

e-SPRINTO G1 electric scooter launched in India; prices start at 89,999

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 13 Oct 2026, 15:23 pm
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  • e-SPRINTO has launched the G1 electric scooter in India, priced between 89,999 and 99,999. Available in three variants, it offers a claimed range of up to 130 km, three riding modes and a 150 kg carrying capacity. Deliveries begin January 1, 2027.

e Sprinto G1
e-Sprinto G1
EMI starting at just
₹1,300/ month
Check Eligibility

e-SPRINTO has launched the G1 electric scooter in India, with prices starting at 89,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter gets three battery options, a claimed range of up to 130 km and a top speed of up to 50 kmph. Prices go up to 99,999 for the 3.0 kW variant, while customer deliveries are scheduled to begin on January 1, 2027.

e-SPRINTO G1: Price and range

The electric scooter is available in three variants. The entry-level 2.0 kW version costs 89,999, followed by the 2.5 kW variant at 94,999. The range-topping 3.0 kW version is priced at 99,999. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Depending on the variant, the G1 offers a claimed range of 80 km, 100 km or 130 km. It has three riding modes, with Eco mode offering a top speed of 30 kmph, City mode going up to 40 kmph and Sport mode allowing speeds of up to 50 kmph.

Also Read : Indofast Energy, e-Sprinto to deploy 20,000 electric two-wheelers by 2026

e-SPRINTO G1: Features and specifications

The G1 gets 12-inch tubeless tyres, 165 mm of ground clearance and a maximum carrying capacity of 150 kg. Its battery carries an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water ingress under specified test conditions.

The scooter also features a Combi Braking System (CBS) and a digital display. Navigation is available as an optional subscription-based feature. You can choose from four colours: Charcoal Black, Slate Grey, Horizon Blue and Pine Green.

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Until now, e-SPRINTO has focused on business and fleet customers. The company says more than 70,000 of its vehicles are currently on Indian roads. It has three manufacturing facilities and an annual production capacity of 1.5 lakh units.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2026, 15:22 pm IST
TAGS: e sprinto g1
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