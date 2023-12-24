e-Sprinto electric scooter sales hit 8,000 units, aims to end 2023 at 10,000

Electric two-wheeler maker e-Sprinto has clocked the sale of over 8,000 electric scooters since the company commenced operations. The manufacturer managed the milestone in 21 months, having begun sales in March 2022. With a few more days to end the calendar year, the company aims to close 2023 with sales crossing the 10,000 mark.

e-Sprinto was aggressive with its launches and network expansion only this year, which gave the manufacturer a significant push in volumes. The manufacturer says it has achieved a major presence in Tier I cities like Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi-NCR.

"We are thrilled to reach the milestone of 8000 e-Sprinto electric scooters sold, a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With our eyes set on the future, we aim to achieve the ambitious target of 10,000 units sold by 2024," said Atul Gupta, Co-Founder & Director - e-Sprinto.

e-Sprinto further revealed that it has achieved a 50 per cent increase in revenue year-on-year, while the company is also experiencing a 50 per cent month-on-month growth in revenue. The manufacturer sells the e-Sprinto LS, Rapo and Roamy in the low-speed and e-Sprinto HS in the high-speed category. The company launched the Amery e-scooter earlier this year.

