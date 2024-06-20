HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Enraged China Issues Strong Condemnation Of Eu Tariff Hike On Chinese Evs

Enraged China issues strong condemnation of EU tariff hike on Chinese EVs

By: AP
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2024, 21:03 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • While no retaliation measures have been announced by China yet, officials in the country say Chinese EV companies are shocked by EU decision.
China car sales
File photo used for representational purpose: This photo taken on April 18, 2024 shows BYD electric cars for export waiting to be loaded onto a ship at a port in Yantai, in eastern China. (AFP)
China car sales
File photo used for representational purpose: This photo taken on April 18, 2024 shows BYD electric cars for export waiting to be loaded onto a ship at a port in Yantai, in eastern China.

China's Commerce Ministry on Thursday accused the European Union of making unreasonable demands in its investigation into imports of Chinese electric vehicles before announcing it was raising tariffs by as much as 38 per cent.

Ministry spokesman He Yadong said the European side had demanded excessive amounts of information from Chinese automakers and then unfairly accused the Chinese companies of failing to cooperate.

“The types, scope, and amount of information collected by the European side are unprecedented, far exceeding the requirements of anti-subsidy investigations," he said. He said that included requiring details on manufacturing and development, technology and product formulas, among other aspects, from Chinese electric vehicle and battery companies.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2kWh Range Icon452
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
View Details

"After Chinese companies did their best to cooperate with the investigation and provided information, the European Commission still unreasonably accused Chinese companies of not fully cooperating and imposed punitive high tax rates," he said, describing the Chinese companies as “shocked and disappointed."

Also Read : How Chinese automobile industry went from obscurity to the largest EV market

The Chinese spokesman did not announce any new measures in retaliation for the provisional increase in tariffs, which he said lack a “factual and legal basis." But he reiterated Beijing's warning that it will defend the rights and interests of Chinese companies. On Monday, Beijing said it was opening an anti-dumping investigation into pork exports from Europe. In announcing that, the Commerce Ministry did not mention EV tariffs. But the investigation into various pork products is widely seen as a response to the EU measures on electric cars. It is expected to take one year.

The curious case of hiked tariff

Escalating a trade dispute over Beijing's subsidies that Brussels worries are hurting European automakers, the EU plans to impose provisional tariffs of 17.4 per cent to 38.1 per cent on EVs from China for four months starting July 4. They would apply to vehicles exported to Europe by both Chinese and foreign brands, including Tesla.

The European side has said it wants to discuss the findings of its investigation with Chinese authorities to find ways to resolve the issues.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2024, 21:02 PM IST
TAGS: EV Electric vehicle electric car China auto sales China car sales

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.