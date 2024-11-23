EMotorad showcases the ST-X electric bicycle. Gets an introductory discount of 29,999

Electric bike manufacturer EMotorad has unveiled the ST-X in India. The latest offering from the e-bike maker is a versatile electric bicycle made with comfort and style in mind. E-Motorad aims to enhance usability with the ST-X e-bike, which is suited for those seeking a lower-effort ride. The bike is meant for riding in urban areas.

The absence of a top tube also allows the ST-X to be ridden by people with a shorter height. These kinds of bicycle frames are typically produced for bikes meant for female riders. The ST-X also makes riding easy with the raised handlebar frame. Other hardware enhancing ease of riding includes ergonomic handlebars, an adjustable saddle and a slim design. With these things on offer, the bike becomes a good fit for daily commutes, weekend rides and even fitness routines.

EMotorad ST-X: Specifications

The newly debuted ST-X features a 36 V, 250 W rear hub-mounted motor paired with a 36V, 7.65 Ah Lithium-Ion battery that can be detached from the frame for swapping or charging. The charging time of the ST-X is around 4-5 hours and it can go up to 35 km with pedal assistance and 30 km in electric only mode.

EMotorad ST-X: Features

The e-bike features a display Cluster C2 Display to keep the rider informed about vital information. There is a pedal assist offered with up to 5 Levels of assistance and 12 magnet sensors. At the front of the bike is a light for illuminating the road ahead. The light doesn't just illuminate the road but also gets an integrated horn system to alert pedestrians. The electric bike is offered in two colours including a Beige and a Teal Blue colour.

EMotorad ST-X: Availability

The EMotorad ST-X is now available for pre-order on the official EMotorad website, offline channels and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

EMotorad ST-X: Pre-Booking offer

EMotorad is celebrating the launch of this bike with an exclusive pre-booking discount of ₹29,999 for early customers.

