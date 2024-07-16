Elon Musk teases AI-generated image of Tesla Cybertruck. What does it hint at?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has teased an artificial intelligence-generated image of the Cybertruck pickup truck on his social media channel. While Musk has not written any text with the image posted on his X (Previously Twitter) account, the image has got Tesla enthusiasts talking about the possibility of a new variant or edition of the Cybertruck being in the offing.

The Tesla CEO has been known for his unorthodox ways of making announcements about new products. So, it is not sure if the new teaser image is really hinting at something or just an image shared randomly. The image shows a scene depicting a futuristic Tokyo city in nighttime, completely with light rain, which reminds us of the aesthetic seen in the Blade Runner movie. The image also shows the Cybertruck being a bit wider than the regular model, while it has less ground clearance.

Tesla Cybertruck: In a nutshell

The Tesla Cybertruck is a battery-powered fully electric medium-duty full-size pickup truck that entered production in 2023 after years of drama. The EV was first showcased as a concept vehicle in November 2019 and since then it made headlines for its unusual body style and features. The Tesla Cybertruck features a body design reminiscent of low-polygon modelling, consisting of flat stainless steel sheet panels.

The EV was initially planned to enter production in 2021. However, the EV finally entered production in 2023 and was first delivered to customers in late November 2023. The Tesla Cybertruck has three variants on offer currently.

The EV gets a tri-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) variant, a dual-motor AWD model, and a rear-wheel drive (RWD) model. The electric pickup truck offers ranges between 400 and 550 kilometres on a single charge, depending on the variants. As of now, the Tesla Cybertruck is available only in North America.

