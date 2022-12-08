HT Auto
Elon Musk finds new Tesla CEO to sleep in Gigafactories. Who is he

Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be preparing to leave his role with the electric vehicle manufacturer and bring in a new face to the position. Chinese publication PingWest has reported that Musk has decided to promote the President of Tesla China, Tom Zhu Xiaotong, to the position of global CEO of the EV manufacturer. It also claimed that the information had been sourced from people familiar with the situation. Interestingly, this news comes a few weeks after Musk bought the microblogging social media website Twitter. Over the past several months, he has often been accused by Tesla investors of not paying necessary attention to the automaker and focusing more on Twitter.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2022, 10:06 AM
Elon Musk seems to focussing more on Twitter recently than Tesla.

Zhu has been a key person in leading the EV brand to many successes in China since his joining the company in 2014. Tesla's sales uptick in China is often attributed to Zhu's strategy. Also, he helped the automaker to build Giga Shanghai, one of the most important factories for the company, which is also the primary global export hub of the automaker. Zhu started his journey with Tesla as the director of the automaker's Supercharger program in China. However, it wasn't long before he was promoted to Global Vice President and President of China for the automaker.

The report further claimed that Musk has already made the Tesla board aware of a potential successor for the CEO position. Interestingly, he has said several times that he never really wanted to be the Tesla CEO, but there was no one else for that role. He also reportedly said that the jobs he does at Tesla aren't CEO jobs. Instead, he has always referred to himself as an engineer for the company.

While the news of Tesla getting a new CEO has already caught the world's attention, it is not clear when Elon Musk will step down as CEO of the electric car company. Also, it is not clear what plans he has and when he might carry them out.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2022, 09:51 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk Electric car electric vehicle
