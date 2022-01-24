HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles around the world could run on this mineral: Details here

Electric vehicles around the world could run on this mineral: Details here

Sodium is available in a more abundant manner in the world and it is also considered a potentially more versatile element than lithium as a battery material for electric vehicles.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 01:02 PM
Sodium-ion batteries can be the saviour for the EV industry. (AFP)
Sodium-ion batteries can be the saviour for the EV industry. (AFP)

With the surging number of electric vehicles, demands for more efficient EV battery technology is rising fast. While lithium reserve in the world is not abundant, there is a search for new materials that can be used as an EV battery material. One such mineral is sodium, which can be used as a new and efficient battery material for electric vehicles.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Sodium-ion batteries may dethrone lithium-ion batteries soon: Details here)

Sodium is available in a more abundant manner in the world and it is also considered a potentially more versatile element than lithium. Earth's crust is reportedly containing 300 times more sodium than lithium. On the other hand, the global adoption rate of electric vehicles is currently so high that everything that goes into an EV battery is getting scarce. These minerals include lithium, high-grade nickel, cobalt. While there is not enough lithium storage, cobalt is even rarer.

Sodium-ion batteries are claimed to be already delivering 160-170 kWh output and are expected to reach 200 kWh soon with the constant technology improvement. This means the sodium-ion batteries offer more or less similar density to the lithium-iron-phosphate cells by Tesla Model 3 Standard range that are made in China.

A Bloomberg report claims that in the next 20 years, all two-wheelers and more than 70 per cent of new cars will be EVs, and by 2052 battery demand will explode to $585 billion a year.

Bloomberg-NEF has also forecasted that lithium-ion batteries will see a five-fold jump in demand by 2030. It also claims that for the first time in many years, battery packs may get more expensive in 2022 owing to the shortage of lithium. In such a scenario, sodium-ion batteries can be the saviour for the global auto industry.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 01:02 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles electric cars electric two-wheelers electric motorcycles EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at ₹1.15 lakh
Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at 1.15 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at ₹1.68 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at 1.68 lakh
Tesla EV batteries to get a $700 million booster dose by this company
Tesla EV batteries to get a $700 million booster dose by this company
Ather Energy hopes EV subsidies under FAME II to continue beyond 2023
Ather Energy hopes EV subsidies under FAME II to continue beyond 2023
This electric camper van concept with over 480-km range offers emission-free fun
This electric camper van concept with over 480-km range offers emission-free fun

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city