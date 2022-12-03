HT Auto
Eko Tejas reveals E-Dyroth electric motorcycle with 150 km range, launch soon

Andhra-based electric vehicle maker Eko Tejas has announced that the company will soon launch the E-Dyroth electric motorcycle in the market. The company has dubbed the cruiser-styled offering as India’s first “muscle" bike while its images reveal the design to be similar to the Royal Enfield Bullet. The new E-Dyroth is set to go on sale later this month and the company has shared certain details of its upcoming offering. Eko Tejas largely makes electric three-wheelers and low-speed electric scooters.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2022, 16:23 PM
The Eko Tejas E-Dyroth electric motorcycle is said to be modelled after Harley-Davidson motorcycles
K Venkatesh Teja, Director, Eko Tejas, said, “We are very delighted to launch India’s first muscle bike. This bike has a smart automation system which comes with inbuilt navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and call notification feature. This is the most futuristic technology found in EV bike segments till now. Our aim is to provide an eco-friendly zeal amongst the youth of today while they make an E-Dyroth purchase."

The Eko Tejas E-Dyroth electric motorcycle uses a 4 kW mid-drive electric motor with a top speed of 100 kmph
The E-Dyroth is said to be locally made and promises a claimed range of 150 km on a single charge. It also has the option to accommodate a spare battery that extends the range up to 300 km (claimed). Buyers can get 72 volts/60 ah on purchase and also avail government subsidy on the electric motorcycle. The Eko Tejas will be providing a charging station with every bike sold, which its dealers will install in the owner’s parking spot.

On the feature front, the E-Dyroth promises connected technology via the bike’s dashboard using Bluetooth and a mobile app. The bike will be able to offer notifications on the instrument console as well as turn-by-turn navigation. The bike is powered by a mid-drive motor that develops 4 kW (5.36 bhp) with a top speed of 100 kmph.

The bike is being targeted in semi-urban and rural areas and Eko Tejas will retail the model via its dealerships in Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Pre-bookings for the model are currently open.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2022, 16:21 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles electric motorcycle eko tejas edyroth
