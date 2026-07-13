EKA Mobility launches 9-metre electric school bus at Prawaas 5.0

EKA Mobility has expanded its electric commercial vehicle portfolio with the launch of the new EKA 9M Electric School Bus at Prawaas 5.0 in Gandhinagar. Designed specifically for student transportation, the new electric bus strengthens the company's presence in the institutional mobility segment while adding another product to its growing commercial EV lineup.

Built on the company's lightweight monocoque platform, the EKA 9M Electric School Bus features a high-strength steel structure aimed at improving safety, ride quality and operational efficiency. It complies with AIS 052 standards and can accommodate up to 43 passengers along with the driver.

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Focus on safety and comfort

EKA has equipped the electric school bus with several safety systems, including an Electronic Braking System (EBS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and air suspension. These features are intended to provide better stability and a more comfortable ride for students during daily commutes.

Battery, range and charging

The EKA 9M Electric School Bus is offered with two Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery pack options: 100 kWh and 200 kWh. The company claims a driving range of up to 180 km on a single charge.

Charging duties are handled through a CCS2 fast charging system, with EKA stating that the battery can be recharged in less than one hour and 45 minutes.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman of EKA Mobility, said that the new electric school bus reflects the company's commitment to developing purpose-built electric mobility solutions that cater to the evolving requirements of India's transportation ecosystem. He added that the model combines safety, efficiency and innovation while further strengthening EKA's commercial EV portfolio.

More products on display

Apart from the newly launched school bus, EKA Mobility is also displaying the EKA Coach, EKA 12M Low Entry Electric Bus, EKA 3S and EKA 6S at Prawaas 5.0.

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