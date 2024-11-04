EICMA 2024: Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle makes global debut

Royal Enfield , the oldest global motorcycle brand in continuous production, has announced its next chapter in motorcycling: the new Flying Flea C6. Royal Enfield Flying Flea will act as a new sub-brand for the manufacturer’s electric motorcycle aspirations. It will be a new vertical inspired by the original Flying Flea bike that served in the British Army during World War II.

The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 forms the inspiration of its newest electric motorcycle, though the new e-bike is designed and developed for the urban jungle. RE’s new electric motorcycle is lightweight and is the first of the new family of urban vehicles developed by RE’s teams spread in India, UK, Italy and more.

Royal Enfield kicked off a separate division for the development of electric motorcycles. The new division with over 200 engineers showcased its maiden prototype in 2023 in the form of the Him-E, and managed to build over 28 patents for the electric motorcycle. The sales and distribution team will also be different from the ones for the petrol-powered motorcycles.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: