HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Different Types Of Ev Batteries Confusing You? Here Is A List Of Pros And Cons

Different types of EV batteries confusing you? Here is a list of pros and cons

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Oct 2024, 09:34 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Electric vehicles, in the modern day, offer different chemical battery compositions, each with its abilities and limitations. The well-known chemistri
...
EV wiring
Proper handling and management of electric vehicle batteries are crucial. As seen in several battery explosion incidents, improper care can lead to explosions and fire hazards. (Bloomberg)
EV wiring
Proper handling and management of electric vehicle batteries are crucial. As seen in several battery explosion incidents, improper care can lead to explosions and fire hazards.

Electric vehicles (EVs) use different types of batteries, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. Some contain metals such as lead while others might be made up of lithium, each having their respective pros and cons. However, it can get confusing when choosing between going for one, so here's a breakdown of the main types of EV batteries

1 Lithium-Ion (Li-on)

The advantages of a Lithium-Ion (Li-on) battery, outweigh the cons of it which is why it is used in most electric vehicles nowadays. Li-ion batteries can store a large amount of energy in a relatively small space, providing longer driving ranges. These batteries are lighter as compared to alternatives, improving the vehicle's efficiency and range. They have good cycle stability, allowing them to last several years with proper care. These types of batteries also support fast charging, reducing the downtime of EVs.

However, with Li-on batteries, the limitation of a high manufacturing cost comes into the picture, which contributes to the increase in the pricing of the overall vehicle. These batteries may also overheat, leading to safety issues like fire hazards if not managed properly. Not only this, but mining lithium and cobalt, essential for Li-ion batteries, has environmental and ethical concerns as well.

2 Lithium Ferro-phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Ferro-phosphate (LFP) batteries tend to last longer with more charge cycles compared to standard Li-ion batteries. They also have better thermal stability and lower fire risks than other lithium-based batteries. These batteries are cheaper to produce, helping lower EV costs.

But, they are not all good, LFP batteries provide less range for the same weight compared to Li-ion units, making them less suitable for longer-range EVs. To match the performance of a Li-ion battery, an LFP battery would have to be much heavier.

3 Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) batteries are durable and long-lasting, withstanding a lot of charge cycles. They don't contain harmful materials like cobalt and also perform well in various climates and temperatures.

The limitation of these batteries are that they tend to have lesser energy storage capacity, leading to shorter driving ranges. Another con of this chemistry include reduction of battery capacity due to frequent partial discharges. Also, NiMH batteries discharge at a faster rate when not in use as compared to Li-ion batteries.

4 Solid-State

Solid-state batteries are the talk of the town as they are the newest technology. These batteries have the potential for even greater energy density than Li-ion, providing much longer ranges for vehicles. They reduce the risk of leaks and fires because they use a solid electrolyte instead of a liquid one. These batteries are also expected to charge faster than traditional ones.

The drawback of this kind of battery is that at the moment, these batteries are not widely available and they remain expensive to produce. The technology requires special manufacturing processes, leading to a slow rate of mass production.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.65 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kwh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5 Lead-acid 

Lead-acid batteries are among the cheapest options, often used in older or low-cost EV models. They are safer due to their proven technology and resistance to overcharging.

These batteries are bulky and heavy, affecting vehicle performance. Lead-acid batteries have a very short driving range, making them unsuitable for modern EVs. They also wear out faster compared to other types, requiring frequent repair or replacement.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2024, 09:34 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles battery EV electric cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.