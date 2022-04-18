HT Auto
Deus Vayanne e-hypercar promises 0-100 in 2 seconds, breaks cover at New York

Deus Vayanne churns out 2,200 bhp of peak power.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 11:00 AM
Deus Automobiles, an Austrian EV start-up has revealed its new all-electric hypercar at the 2022 New York Auto Show. Christened as Deus Vayanne, the electric hypercar is a powerful beast with numbers that beat Pininfarina Battista, Lotus Evija and the Rimac Nevera as well. As the EV maker claims, the Deus Vayanne electric hypercar is capable of churning out 2,200 bhp of power, which is well above Pimninfarina Battista's 1,784 bhp, Lotus Evija's 1,973 bhp.

The Deus Vayanne electric hypercar is also claimed to accelerate 0-100 kmph in less than two seconds with a top speed of 400 kmph. Interestingly, despite being so immensely powerful, Deus claims that performance is not the only goal for Vayanne. It claims the hypercar's focus is on daily usability and a comfortable ride experience. The Deus Vayanne is slated to go into production in 2025 with just 99 examples to be built.

Built by the partnership between Deus, Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering, Deus Vayanne could be the most powerful road-going electric vehicle, when it comes to the market. It will be based on a new flexible EV platform currently under joint development by Williams Advanced Engineering and Italdesign under its new partnership signed in April 2021.

Speaking about its design, the electric hypercar gets a sleek and aerodynamically efficient styling. It gets a low-slung appearance with the design template making it look like a mid-engine high-performance model. The car comes with fluid lines and an overall sleek profile. Moving to the rear, the electric hypercar gets an infinity shaped rear vent highlighted by the continuous LED taillight strip. Deus claims the Vayanne gets 120 mm of ground clearance and a number of useable storage spaces.

Inside the cockpit, Deus Vayanne gets a halo infinity mirror across the dashboard fascia with the lighting effect changing depending on the angle you view it. It gets a digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen feature as well while there is a third screen in a pod-like structure atop the dashboard. Dues claims that the interior is trimmed in natural leather that has been treated and produced by combining sustainable, technologically advanced solutions.

 

 

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 11:00 AM IST
Deus Vayanne electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV hypercar sportscar luxury car
