Denza Z9 GT teased ahead of November 13 India debut

Denza has released the first India-focused teaser of the Z9 GT , offering a preview of the electric shooting brake’s exterior and cabin ahead of the brand’s arrival in the country on November 13, 2026. The model will be one of the first two vehicles that the luxury marque plans to introduce in India, alongside the D9 MPV.

India launch and expected price

Both vehicles are expected to reach the market by the end of this year. They will be imported as completely built units (CBUs), rather than assembled locally. The Z9 GT is expected to be priced between ₹1.2 crore and ₹1.5 crore (ex-showroom). Denza will also operate its own retail network in India, with showrooms that are separate from BYD’s outlets.

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India-spec features

The equipment list is expected to remain close to the version sold in China. Rajeev Chauhan, head of EV business at BYD India, told us that India-spec Denza models will carry the same features as their Chinese counterparts.

The Z9 GT sold in China has five digital displays. Two of these are positioned on the doors and show the view from the camera-based outside rearview mirrors. Other equipment includes electrically operated doors, heated, cooled and massaging seats, Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and rear-wheel steering.

Electric powertrain and performance

The India-bound Z9 GT uses a three-motor electric setup, comprising one motor at the front and two at the rear. The combined output is rated at 1,156 bhp. Power comes from a 122.5kWh battery pack, which has a claimed WLTP range of 600km.

Denza says the Z9 GT can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 2.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 270kph. The company also claims that its 1,500kW Flash charging system can replenish the battery from 10 to 97 per cent in nine minutes.

A rare body style for India

The Z9 GT is Denza’s first model with a shooting brake body style. The format has had limited representation in India, although several examples have been sold in select overseas markets.

These include the Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake, Genesis G70 Shooting Brake and limited-run Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake. None was officially sold in India by its respective brand. Porsche, however, offered the Panamera Sport Turismo in the Indian market.

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