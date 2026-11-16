Denza D9 vs MG M9 spec comparison: price, battery pack, range, features

Denza D9 and MG M9 compete in India's luxury electric MPV segment, offering seven seats and premium features, but differ in battery capacity, performance, cabin equipment, safety and pricing

Both electric MPVs offer three rows of seating, powered sliding doors, premium second-row captain seats and an extensive list of comfort and convenience features. However, their differences become evident across key areas such as battery capacity, performance, dimensions, cabin equipment and pricing.

Denza D9 vs MG M9: Battery Pack and Performance

The Denza D9 is equipped with a 115.07 kWh BYD Blade Battery with LFP chemistry, powered by a front-axle-equipped single electric motor producing 462 hp and 365 Nm of torque, providing a NEDC-certified range of 730 km. Not only that, but the Denza boasts 0 to 100 kmph acceleration, achieving it in 8.5 seconds.

The MG M9, much like the Denza D9, is powered by a single-motor, front-wheel-drive configuration producing 241.68 hp and 350 Nm of torque, providing an ARAI-certified range of 548 km. MG has not officially disclosed a comparable acceleration figure for the M9.

Denza D9 vs MG M9: Dimensions

The MG M9 is slightly longer and wider than the Denza D9. The former measures 5,270 mm in length and 2,000 mm in width, compared with 5,250 mm and 1,960 mm, respectively, for the D9. The MG also has a longer 3,200 mm wheelbase, offering a potential advantage in cabin space, particularly for rear occupants.

The Denza, however, is taller at 1,900 mm, compared with the M9's 1,840 mm. Both models follow the traditional large-MPV design with upright proportions and powered sliding doors for easier access to the second and third rows and identical seven-seat configurations arranged in a 2+2+3 layout.

Denza D9 vs MG M9: Interior and Features

The Denza D9 features Nappa leather upholstery across all three rows, with electrically adjustable front and second-row seats. Its second-row captain seats come with ventilation, heating, massage, memory settings and powered ottomans. The third row also gets four-way electric adjustment. The Denza D9 gets a larger 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, along with touchscreen-based controls for rear passengers, three-zone climate control, powered sliding doors, and a 16-speaker Devialet sound system. Additionally, the Denza D9 also includes a refrigerator integrated into the centre armrest, capable of cooling or warming items, along with four 50W wireless charging positions.

The MG M9, on the other hand, focuses heavily on its second-row experience with Presidential captain seats. These offer 16-way electric adjustment, massage, heating, ventilation and powered ottomans. The seats also feature a lateral inward-glide function, allowing occupants to move them towards the centre of the cabin. The MG M9 features a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 7-inch instrument screen, along with touchscreen-based controls for rear passengers, three-zone climate control, powered sliding doors, a panoramic sunroof and a 13-speaker JBL setup.

Also Read : Planning to buy BYD's Denza D9 MPV? Top 5 facts you must know

Denza D9 vs MG M9: Safety

Both electric MPVs come equipped with Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, electronic stability control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Denza D9 offers nine airbags, compared with seven in the MG M9. However, the MG has an additional advantage: a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. No directly comparable crash-test rating is listed for the Denza D9.

Denza D9 vs MG M9: Price

The MG M9 is the more affordable option, with the Presidential Limo variant starting at ₹79.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The limited-run Couture Edition is priced at ₹84.94 lakh. In contrast, the Denza D9 is offered in a single, fully equipped configuration priced at ₹90 lakh.

MG also provides a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership option, under which the M9 is priced at ₹69.99 lakh, excluding a battery usage charge of ₹8 per kilometre. This reduces the initial purchase cost, although buyers will need to factor in the per-kilometre battery expense over the ownership period.

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