Delhi to set up EV cell with aim to be ‘electric vehicle capital of India’

The Delhi government's EV cell will support and accelerate the implementation of the electric vehicle policy through facilitating disbursement of demand incentives and charging stations.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Mar 2022, 08:47 AM
A Tata Nexon electric SUV seen on the roads of Delhi. (File photo)

Delhi government will soon set up a dedicated EV cell to speed up adoption of electric vehicles. The Arvind Kejriwal government has invited applications for appointment of a chief executive officer and a team to do the job.

The EV cell is mandated by the EV policy of Delhi government.

It will function under the aegis of the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation(DTIDC), an agency of the transport department.

The DTIDC has invited these applications. Besides a CEO, who will be the project manager, applications has been sought for the post of two deputy directors and two young professionals on contract basis for two years.

The EV cell will support and speed up the implementation of the electric vehicle policy through facilitating disbursement of demand incentives and set up EV charging network in the national capital.

Kailash Gahlot, Transport Minister of Delhi, said, "By setting up the EV cell and augmenting our human resource capacity, we are confident that we would be able to attract the best talent to give spurt to our electric vehicle vision."

The Delhi government had launched its EV policy in August, 2020. The policy aims to make Delhi the ‘electric vehicle capital’ of the country. The main goal of the policy is to accelerate the pace of adoption of electric vehicles across different segments, especially in the mass category of two-wheelers, public or shared transport vehicles and goods carriers.

In the recently announced Budget 2022-23, Delhi government has put focus on purchase of electric vehicles, setting up more than 100 EV charging points and tie up with renewable power providers to help push EV adoption.

It will also be involved with facilitating deployment of EV charging infrastructure in collaboration with the departments concerned, recommendations for further policy interventions and other matters that may be necessary for driving the adoption of EVs in Delhi, the transport department said in a statement.

