Delhi to add another 100 Tata Starbus EVs by April, will take EV fleet to 400

Delhi will add more electric buses to its fleet by the end of this financial year. Senior officials in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), the public transport body in the national capital, said that another 100 such electric buses are set to be inducted into service by next month. The electric buses will be leased from Tata Motors, which has earlier delivered 300 EVs to the Delhi government. These buses, known as Tata Starbus EVs, forms the crux of Delhi electric public transport. With the new additions, the overall EV fleet under DTC will reach 400 by the end of March.

The Tata Starbus EV were first introduced back in 2020. These low-floor electric buses offer space for 35 passengers. The Starbus EV buses are equipped with an electric motor which can generate an output of 245 kW. Each bus is estimated to cut 0.33 million tonnes of PM 2.5 and PM 10 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) each in its life span of 10 years. Shilpa Shinde, MD at DTC, had recently visited Tata Motors' plant in Karnataka to inspect the buses. Shinde was quoted by news agency PTI, said, “We will receive the first batch of 100 buses by March end or the first week of April."

These electric buses are equipped with features like CCTV cameras, panic buttons. The induction of electric buses are in line with the Delhi government's plan to increase its electric bus fleet to 1,800 by the end of this year. Delhi will become the city with highest number of electric buses in India if the government's plan to induct 1,500 more in 2023. "All 1500 buses will be inducted into the transport department's bus fleet by the end of 2023 after which the total number of electric buses in Delhi's public transport fleet will be 1800. This will be the highest in any state within the country," Shinde said.

In another two years, Delhi plans to put more than 6,000 electric buses on road. Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, had said that by 2025, almost 80 per cent of Delhi's buses will be electric. During one of the events to flag off electric buses, Kejriwal had said these electric buses will help Delhi to reduce carbon footprint as well as help resolve the rising pollution crisis.

