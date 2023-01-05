Delhi registers highest monthly EV sales in December across states

Delhi registered a record number of 7,046 electric vehicles in December 2022, marking a whopping 86 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the same month of 2021. ANI reports that the national capital has registered 93,239 units of electric vehicles since the launch of the Delhi EV Policy. Among these electric vehicles, two-wheelers contributed nearly 55 per cent in 2022 alone, claims the report. Also, Delhi in December last year, reportedly witnessed the highest-ever monthly electric vehicle sales in the country across states and union territories.

Speaking about the EV sales surge in the national capital, Delhi's transport minister Kailash Gahlot has said that the city has always led front the front by being the EV capital of the country. He also said that Delhi is ready with the required private and public EV charging infrastructure, with a total of 2,300 charging points and 200 battery-swapping stations in operation across the city.

The EV sales in the national capital have been boosted by the Delhi EV Policy, which is considered one of the most comprehensive electric vehicle policies in India, with a focus on both demand generation and infrastructure development through a wide range of incentives for EV buyers and other stakeholders. The Delhi EV Policy was launched on August 7, 2020, with two-wheelers and three-wheelers identified as the priority vehicle segment. The policy aims at the rapid adoption of electric vehicles in the city, contributing to 25 per cent of all new vehicle registrations by 2024.

The report claims that with December 2022's record EV sales, the city is close to achieving two-thirds of its target. Gahlot said that the success of the Delhi EV Policy could be attributed to the three 'i's or i3 model, which are - incentivisation, innovation and inclusion. "We have never restricted ourselves to one segment but have had a holistic view to make it a success," he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has earmarked ₹1,500 crores to be spent on the electrification of 56 depots for housing 10,000 electric buses by 2025.

