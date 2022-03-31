Copyright © HT Media Limited
Delhi govt provides subsidies to over 82,000 EV owners, registers 139,945 EVs

Delhi govt provides subsidies to over 82,000 EV owners, registers 139,945 EVs

A total of 139,945 electric vehicles have been registered in Delhi till 21st March 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 31 Mar 2022, 08:41 PM
Delhi EV Policy offers subsidies to both electric two-wheeler and four wheelers. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Around 59 per cent of the owners of 139,945 registered electric vehicles in Delhi have been provided subsidies under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, revealed the transport department. This translates to 82,149 EV owners who have received the benefit of subsidy under the Delhi EV policy. The Delhi Transport Department has also said that around 57,796 owners of eligible EVs have not been provided subsidies due to various reasons.

(Also Read: EV prices in India to be equal to petrol cars within two years: Nitin Gadkari)

The Delhi Transport Department has cited three main reasons for the non-provision of subsidies. These include the non-eligibility of vehicles under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy and the non-furnishing of proper documents by the vehicle owners. The department also informed that the subsidies have also not been provided in a few cases as owners have not applied for it.

The Delhi Transport Department further said that as per the vehicle 4.0 database, a total of 139,945 electrical vehicles have been registered in Delhi till 21st March 2022. It also added that 82,149 electric vehicles owners have received the subsidy under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020. It has further assured that subsidies to the eligible EV owners will be provided soon.

Delhi government launched the Delhi EV Policy back in August 2020 in an attempt to drive the transition to battery electric vehicles. The Delhi EV policy is considered one of the most comprehensive electric vehicle policies in India. The owners of eligible electric vehicles in Delhi get the benefit from both the Delhi EV policy and the FAME-II scheme as well. Delhi EV Policy comes offering the highest incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles among all Indian states.

The Delhi EV Policy provides extensive subsidies on the purchase of electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers alongside waiving road tax and registration charges as well. Incentives on EVs range from a maximum of 30,000 for two and three-wheelers and up to 150,000 on the purchase of four-wheelers.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2022, 08:40 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Delhi EV policy
