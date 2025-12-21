HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Delhi Gears Up For Its Next Ev Phase As New Policy Nears Rollout

Delhi Gears Up for Its Next EV Phase as New Policy Nears Rollout

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Dec 2025, 12:49 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Delhi is set to roll out a new EV policy next fiscal, focusing on subsidies, charging expansion and incentives to scrap old petrol and diesel vehicles.

Delhi New EV Policy
The upcoming policy places puts focus on financial incentives, faster expansion of charging infrastructure, and encouraging the removal of older, high-emission vehicles from the roads.
Delhi New EV Policy
The upcoming policy places puts focus on financial incentives, faster expansion of charging infrastructure, and encouraging the removal of older, high-emission vehicles from the roads.

The Delhi government is preparing to introduce a new electric vehicle (EV) policy, with implementation expected from the next financial year, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

The chief minister said the policy framework has been completed and is designed to address rising pollution levels while strengthening the capital’s transport system. She pointed out that emissions from vehicles account for a significant share of PM2.5 and PM10 pollution in Delhi, and a shift to electric mobility could help reduce this impact.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Sierra (HT Auto photo)
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹20.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 9s (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹19.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1299 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹5.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Incentives, infrastructure and an exit plan for older vehicles

The upcoming policy places puts focus on financial incentives, faster expansion of charging infrastructure, and encouraging the removal of older, high-emission vehicles from the roads. Gupta said subsidies will be used to reduce the cost difference between internal combustion engine vehicles and EVs. She also noted that Delhi has already removed road tax and registration charges on EV purchases.

As part of the policy, the government plans to introduce additional incentives for vehicle scrappage. Owners who scrap old petrol or diesel vehicles will be eligible for financial benefits when purchasing an electric vehicle, a step aimed at accelerating the phase-out of polluting vehicles.

Also Read : Delhi Pollution Curbs Explained: Which Vehicles Are Allowed to Enter the City)

How the government plans to execute the transition

Gupta said vehicle manufacturers have been asked to align production and supply with demand and maintain reasonable pricing. The government is also consulting power distribution companies, automakers and authorised scrap dealers. Once finalised, the draft policy will be released for public consultation to gather feedback from residents.

On charging infrastructure, the chief minister said the plan includes installing public chargers not only at key locations but also closer to residential areas. Provisions for battery swapping and proper disposal of used batteries are also part of the framework. She added that consumers will be given adequate time to transition to electric vehicles.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 21 Dec 2025, 12:49 pm IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.