Delhi Gears Up for Its Next EV Phase as New Policy Nears Rollout

The Delhi government is preparing to introduce a new electric vehicle (EV) policy, with implementation expected from the next financial year, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

The chief minister said the policy framework has been completed and is designed to address rising pollution levels while strengthening the capital’s transport system. She pointed out that emissions from vehicles account for a significant share of PM2.5 and PM10 pollution in Delhi, and a shift to electric mobility could help reduce this impact.

Incentives, infrastructure and an exit plan for older vehicles

The upcoming policy places puts focus on financial incentives, faster expansion of charging infrastructure, and encouraging the removal of older, high-emission vehicles from the roads. Gupta said subsidies will be used to reduce the cost difference between internal combustion engine vehicles and EVs. She also noted that Delhi has already removed road tax and registration charges on EV purchases.

As part of the policy, the government plans to introduce additional incentives for vehicle scrappage. Owners who scrap old petrol or diesel vehicles will be eligible for financial benefits when purchasing an electric vehicle, a step aimed at accelerating the phase-out of polluting vehicles.

How the government plans to execute the transition

Gupta said vehicle manufacturers have been asked to align production and supply with demand and maintain reasonable pricing. The government is also consulting power distribution companies, automakers and authorised scrap dealers. Once finalised, the draft policy will be released for public consultation to gather feedback from residents.

On charging infrastructure, the chief minister said the plan includes installing public chargers not only at key locations but also closer to residential areas. Provisions for battery swapping and proper disposal of used batteries are also part of the framework. She added that consumers will be given adequate time to transition to electric vehicles.

