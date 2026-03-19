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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Delhi Ev Policy 2.0 To Offer Up To 1 Lakh For Scrapping Old Vehicles

Delhi EV Policy 2.0 to offer up to 1 lakh for scrapping old vehicles

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Mar 2026, 14:12 pm
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  • Delhi’s EV Policy 2.0 is set for rollout next week, offering up to 1 lakh incentive on electric cars linked to scrapping older vehicles, along with road tax exemptions on EVs up to 30 lakh.

The incentive amount will vary depending on the category of vehicle. For electric two-wheelers, buyers will be eligible for ₹10,000, while electric three-wheelers will get ₹25,000. The highest benefit has been reserved for electric cars, where private buyers can avail up to ₹1 lakh.

Delhi is preparing to roll out its updated electric vehicle policy, EV Policy 2.0, with an official announcement expected during next week’s budget session.

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At the centre of the proposal is a scrappage-linked benefit aimed at nudging buyers towards electric vehicles. Under this scheme, owners of BS-IV or older vehicles will be eligible for financial incentives if they choose to scrap their vehicle and purchase an EV within six months of receiving the scrapping certificate, according to a TOI report.

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The incentive amount will vary depending on the category of vehicle. For electric two-wheelers, buyers will be eligible for 10,000, while electric three-wheelers will get 25,000. The highest benefit has been reserved for electric cars, where private buyers can avail up to 1 lakh.

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That said, the incentive for electric cars comes with conditions. It will be applicable only to vehicles priced up to 15 lakh (ex-showroom), and will be limited to the first 1 lakh applicants.

In addition to scrappage incentives, the policy is also expected to offer road tax exemptions on electric vehicles. These benefits will apply to cars priced up to 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

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First Published Date: 19 Mar 2026, 09:44 am IST
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