Delhi EV Policy 2.0 to offer up to 1 lakh for scrapping old vehicles

Delhi is preparing to roll out its updated electric vehicle policy, EV Policy 2.0, with an official announcement expected during next week’s budget session.

At the centre of the proposal is a scrappage-linked benefit aimed at nudging buyers towards electric vehicles. Under this scheme, owners of BS-IV or older vehicles will be eligible for financial incentives if they choose to scrap their vehicle and purchase an EV within six months of receiving the scrapping certificate, according to a TOI report.

The incentive amount will vary depending on the category of vehicle. For electric two-wheelers, buyers will be eligible for ₹10,000, while electric three-wheelers will get ₹25,000. The highest benefit has been reserved for electric cars, where private buyers can avail up to ₹1 lakh.

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That said, the incentive for electric cars comes with conditions. It will be applicable only to vehicles priced up to ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom), and will be limited to the first 1 lakh applicants.

In addition to scrappage incentives, the policy is also expected to offer road tax exemptions on electric vehicles. These benefits will apply to cars priced up to ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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