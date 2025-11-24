HT Auto
Cricket player Shafali Verma takes delivery of the MG Cyberster

Cricket-player Shafali Verma takes delivery of the MG Cyberster

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2025, 15:50 pm
  • Indian cricketer Shafali Verma takes delivery of MG Cyberster, a roadster noted for its performance-focused dual-motor setup and open-top design in India.

Shafali Verma Cyberster
Shafali Verma pictured alongside the MG Cyberster after taking delivery of the electric roadster.
Shafali Verma Cyberster
Shafali Verma pictured alongside the MG Cyberster after taking delivery of the electric roadster.
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma recently took delivery of the MG Cyberster. The Cyberster is an electric, two-door roadster, one of the most powerful cars in MG's lineup currently. The development comes in the same year Verma played a key role in India’s 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup win, adding another personal milestone to her career. Shafali Verma is the youngest Indian cricketer to represent the country in all three international formats.

What is the pricing and availability of the MG Cyberster?

The cabriolet can be booked online or at ‘MG Select’ centres across the country, with options including a portable 3.3 kW charger, a 7.4 kW wall box charger, and installation services. MG offers a lifetime warranty on the battery for the first owner and a three-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty for the vehicle itself. The MG Cyberster is priced at 74.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : 2026 MG Cyberster, Cyber X and Cyberster Black showcased at Shanghai Auto Show

What does the MG Cyberster look like?

In terms of design, the MG Cyberster presents a striking, low-slung, convertible profile. It is built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform with a 2,690mm wheelbase and features 20-inch staggered alloy wheels. The rear showcases a subtly drooping boot with a modest lip, while smooth shoulder lines and the overall shape emphasise aerodynamics, achieving a drag coefficient of 0.269.

What colour options are available for the MG Cyberster?

The MG Cyberster will be available in India in four exterior colours: Nuclear Yellow with a black roof, Flare Red with a black roof, Andes Grey with a red roof, and Modern Beige with a red roof.

What are the performance and range claims of the MG Cyberster?

Regarding performance and range, the sports car is powered by a 77 kWh battery positioned between the axles, forming the floor. It is paired with dual electric motors, producing 503 bhp and 725 Nm of torque. MG claims it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds, making it the most powerful MG production model to date, with a maximum range of up to 510 km on a full charge.

Globally, MG also offers a rear-wheel-drive option equipped with a smaller 64 kWh battery, delivering 295 bhp and a slightly improved range of 519 km.

Chassis tuning has been overseen by ex-Formula 1 engineer Marco Fainello, with Brembo brakes allowing a stoppage from 100 to 0 kmph in just 33 meters. Safety features include Level 2 ADAS, a Driver Monitoring System, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and a body structure designed to resist rollover.

Also Read : MG Cyberster gets a new RWD variant. Will it be launched in India?

What are the highlight features of the MG Cyberster?

Key features of the MG Cyberster include a cabin equipped with:

  • Two 7-inch digital screens
  • A 10.25-inch central infotainment system
  • Suede and vegan leather upholstery
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • A PM 2.5 filter
  • Bose audio system
  • Sporty-style seats
  • Flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel with integrated controls
  • Rotary launch control selector
  • Paddle shifters for regenerative braking adjustment

Also watch: MG Motor debuts Cyberster in India, reveals future EV plans

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2025, 15:50 pm IST
TAGS: mg cyberster electric vehicle mg cyberster

