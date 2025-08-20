Committed to strengthening our EV presence: Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head - Audi India

Despite a decline in EV sales across global markets, Audi is betting big on its luxury electric vehicle portfolio in India. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, recently revealed the development in a recent conversation with HT Auto. The Audi boss stated that the automaker is committed to strengthening its EV presence in the country, where he sees a stronger growth potential. The luxury carmaker was one of the early movers in India’s luxury EV segment with models like the e-tron SUV.

One of the early movers in the luxury EV segment, the Audi boss says that the automaker is committed to strengthening its EV presence in the country, where he sees a stronger growth potential.

More opportunity to build deeper engagement & trust in electric mobility

“In India, we continue to see growing awareness and interest in premium electric mobility. At Audi India, we remain committed to strengthening our EV presence with a focus on customer education, charging infrastructure, and a compelling product and ownership opportunity to build deeper engagement and trust in electric mobility," said Balbir Singh Dhillon.

Also Read : Audi delays ICE phaseout, to launch new petrol and hybrid cars till 2033 and beyond

Audi's electric portfolio comprises four models - Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback, e-trong GT and RS e-tron GT

“As a brand, we are committed to supporting this transition through a strong product portfolio, a growing charging network, and customer-centric initiatives like extended complimentary charging and dedicated after-sales support for EVs. We remain optimistic about the trajectory and are well-positioned to lead the charge in shaping premium electric mobility in India. We continue to drive the transition to sustainable mobility, having achieved a major milestone of over 6,500 charging points across India under our enhancing convenience and confidence for EV customers nationwide," he added further.

Audi's EV range in India

Audi currently retails four electric models in India - Q8 e-tron SUV, Q8 Sportback e-tron, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT - all of which are priced above the ₹1 crore mark. The company is gearing up to bring its new global EVs to the Indian market, with models like the Q6 e-tron and A6 Sportback e-tron likely on the list. Meanwhile, ICE models like the new-gen Audi Q3 and Q5 are also expected to arrive in the coming years. The move should give the German auto giant a significant pull in terms of volumes. That said, there’s no denying that its rivals - Mercedes-Benz and BMW - have a wider electric vehicle portfolio in India, especially with more locally assembled models.

Nevertheless, Audi has been focusing on bringing more ICE models to its range this year. The carmaker introduced the updated RS Q8 earlier in the year, which has been well received and remains sold out till Q3 2025.

Speaking about the sales in the first half of the calendar year, Balbir said, “We’ve seen good traction across our portfolio, driven by a series of focused launches and customer-centric initiatives. The Audi RS Q8 Performance was well received by performance enthusiasts, reinforcing our position in the high-performance segment. In the first quarter, we witnessed healthy growth in our Q range. Our pre-owned car business, Audi Approved: plus, has recorded strong demand, reflecting growing customer trust in the brand and the value of our pre-owned luxury car offerings. Overall, it’s been a positive start to the year."

Olympian Neeraj Chopra was roped in as the brand ambassador for Audi India earlier this year

Audi's ‘Q’ range remains top seller in India

Aud’s Q range remains its top sales contributors with models like the Q3, Q7 and Q8. The brand also announced Olympian Neeraj Chopra as its brand ambassador this year. Speaking about the association, Balbir said, Our association with Neeraj is a celebration of performance, precision, and the pursuit of greatness, qualities that define the athlete and our cars. Bringing him on board was a natural choice as we continue to connect with a new generation of achievers who embody the same spirit."

Audi is now looking to drive its positive momentum in the coming festive period. Speaking about the same, Balbir said, “We remain positive about growth during the forthcoming festive period. We will be delivering exceptional customer experiences and maintaining the momentum built in the first half of the year. Our focus continues to be on offering a strong product portfolio and ensuring seamless after-sales support."

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: