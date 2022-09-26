Citroen to debut its first electric car in India this week

The French auto giant confirmed that it will unveil the first electric car for the Indian customers, which is expected to hit the markets some time next year.

French carmaker Citroen has announced that it will take the covers off its first electric car for India this week. Citroen India has confirmed that the upcoming electric car will make its debut on September 29. The French carmaker made the announcement today through its social media platforms. Its message read, “An electric car, that’s good. But for us, it’s far from being enough. See you on September 29th." Earlier, Citroen had announced that it will launch its first electric car for India some time in 2023.

During the launch of the C3 small SUV earlier this year, Citroen had announced that the new electric car will be compact, affordable and will be based on the Common Modular Platform which is also used by the Tata Punch rival. It will be the first of several other EVs Citroen plans to launch in India in coming years. Carlos Tavares, CEO of the Stellantis group, had said, “We are going to bring not only compact EVs that fall under the Indian market segment of less than 4m, but we will also bring EVs to people movers with the next products we launch."

Very little is known about the upcoming French electric vehicle. The EV has been spied testing on Indian roads which look similar to the ICE version launched in July this year. It will be a new electric car from the French auto giant that will be introduced for the global markets as well to capture the compact EV segment. In India, it will rival the likes of the upcoming Tata Tiago EV as one of the most affordable EVs.

Globally, Citroen currently offers as many as four electric cars. Besides the two-seater Ami, Citroen sells C4 electric SUV and two other MPVs. The new C3 electric is likely to get a 50kWh battery pack which can offer a range of up to 350 km on a single charge. It can generate 136 bhp of maximum power and 260 Nm of peak torque.

