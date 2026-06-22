Citroen eC3X vs Tata Punch EV top variant spec comparison: price, battery pack, range

The demand for electric vehicles has shot up in the Indian automotive market, as consumers' preferences and market trends shift. Indian consumers are slowly moving towards a more sustainable mode of transportation, which is coupled with the subsidies being offered by several state governments for faster electric vehicle adoption in India. Citroen , amidst this changing consumer preference, has updated its electric hatchback, the eC3 and launched the eC3X. The eC3X follows the same naming order as the rest of its product portfolio. However, the electric hatchback from Citroen will be going head-to-head with the Tata Punch EV , considering its dimensions and its price point. Will the Citroen eC3X be able to rival the Tata Punch EV, or will the latter dominate the market? Let’s compare both cars:

The Citroen eC3X takes on the Tata Punch EV with a 325km range, larger dimensions and practical features, while the Punch EV offers stronger performance, longer range options and a richer feature list

Citroen eC3X vs Tata Punch EV: Battery Packs and Performance

The Citroen eC3X is equipped with a 29.2 kWh battery pack, powering a permanent-magnet synchronous motor producing 56.22 bhp and 143 Nm of torque. Additionally, the electric hatchback accelerates from 0 to 60 kmph in 6.8 seconds and boasts a top speed of 107 kmph, offering a claimed range of 325 km. The Tata Punch EV, on the other hand, is powered by two battery packs: a 30 kWh and a 40 kWh. These battery packs send power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 87.16 bhp and 154 Nm of torque, and 127.3 bhp and 154 Nm of torque. The Tata Punch EV further boasts a range of 375 km with the former and 468 km with the latter.

Citroen eC3X vs Tata Punch EV: Dimensions

The Citroen eC3X measures 3,981 mm in length, 1,733 mm in width and 1,604 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,540 mm, along with a boot space of 315 litres, while the Tata Punch EV measures 3,880 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and 1,622 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,445 mm, along with a boot space of 366 litres.

Citroen eC3X vs Tata Punch EV: Features

The Citroen eC3X is equipped with features including a 10.2-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multifunction steering wheel, a wireless smartphone charger, a 12V front charging socket, electrically adjustable ORVMs, power windows, one-touch auto down, remote keyless entry, tilt steering, a rear view camera, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and two driving modes: eco and standard, among others.

The Tata Punch EV, on the other hand, is equipped with features including a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster with integrated navigation, connected car capabilities, front ventilated seats, a voice-assisted electric sunroof, wireless charging, a cooled glovebox and touch-based HVAC controls, among others.

Also Read : Skoda Kodiaq RS bookings opened; Will be limited to 50 units only

Citroen eC3X vs Tata Punch EV: Price

The Citroen eC3X is priced at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going all the way up to ₹13.26 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the BaaS ownership program, the Citroen eC3X has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.89 lakh with a battery EMI of ₹2.26 per km. The Tata Punch EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going all the way up to ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the BaaS ownership program, the Tata Punch EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.49 lakh with a battery EMI of ₹2.6 per km.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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