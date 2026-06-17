Citroen E-C3X launched in India at 10.25 lakh, available with BaaS option

Citroen E-C3X is available with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option, which brings down the upfront cost to ₹ 6.89 lakh, while the battery EMI is ₹ 2.26 per km.

Citroen India has launched the all-new Citroen E-C3X in the country at a starting price of ₹10.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric car is available with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option as well, which brings down the upfront cost to ₹6.89 lakh, while commanding a battery EMI on the basis of ₹2.26 per km. The BaaS pricing is introductory, though. Citroen claims the new E-C3X comes with the lowest maintenance cost of ₹0.19 per km.

The EV is currently available for bookings across India. Interested buyers can book the car by visiting Citroen dealerships or online via the company's official website.

2026 Citroen E-C3X: Exterior & dimension

The urban electric hatchback comes promising enhanced comfort and more advanced technology-aided features. The electric hatchback that commands a SUV-like stance comes with a new LED lighting signature. It gets LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights. It runs on 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It sports front and rear skid plates, front fog lamps, a distinctive new X-badging, and electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs.

The EV offers 170 mm of ground clearance, enabling it to tackle the rough patches and potholes easily. It has a compact 4.98 metre turning radius, making it comfortable to manoeuvre through congested city streets. It has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm.

It is available in six monotone colour options, which are: Polar White, Steel Grey, Cosmo Blue, Perla Nera Black, Garnet Red, and Deep Forest Green.

2026 Citroen E-C3X: Interior

Inside the cabin, the new E-C3X comes with LED interior lights, premium dual-tone leatherette seats, an electric blue colour theme, a blue theme for the 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also, it sports an electrochromic IRVM, wireless smartphone charger, and a Connected Car 2.0 suite with more than 40 remote access features. The EV gets a premium JBL audio system.

The EV claims to offer superior ride quality thanks to the specially tuned suspension. The E-C3X claims to have a best-in-class shoulder room of 1,375 mm, while the boot storage is 315 litres, offering ample room for luggage. There are three different interior shades.

2026 Citroen E-C3X: Safety

On the safety front, the electric car comes packing six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts with top tether, speed-sensitive auto door locks, high-speed alert system, and optional front and rear dashcams with predictive safety functionalities such as Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Front Vehicle Distance Alert (FVDA) and pedestrian or non-motorised vehicle warning.

2026 Citroen E-C3X: Powertrain

Powertrain of the Citroen E-C3X remains the same, as it features a 29.2 kWh LFP battery pack paired with a front-mounted single electric motor. This setup delivers 56 bhp peak power and 143 Nm of instant torque. It comes with a claimed driving range of up to 320 km per charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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