Citroen E-C3 gets upgraded Shine trim in Indonesia, India launch likely this year

The Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback has received an updated Shine variant in the Indonesian market. The new E-C3 e-hatch is made in India and exported to Indonesia from the automaker’s Tamil Nadu facility. The new Shine trim brings cosmetic upgrades and more features to the model when compared to the lower Feel variant with the ‘Vibe’ pack that was already on sale.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Aug 2023, 15:35 PM
The Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback gets a new Shine variant in Indonesia with more features over and above the Feel variant with the Vibe pack

Compared to the Feel Vibe pack, the Citroen E-C3 Shine variant adds electrically adjustable ORVMs, a manually adjustable interior rearview mirror (IRVM), a rear defogger and a rear washer and wiper. This is over and above the 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay already available on the Vibe Pack. The Shine variant also brings new 15-inch alloy wheels with 195-section tyres, which make the model a better-equipped version than before.

The Citroen E-C3 for Indonesia remains identical to the Indian version with the 42 kW (56 bhp) motor and 320 km range from the 29.2 kWh battery pack

On the hardware side, the Citroen E-C3 continues to use the same powertrain as the India-spec version. Power comes from the 29.2 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 320 km (claimed) on a single charge. The electric offering uses a single motor tuned for 42 kW (56 bhp) and 143 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is rated at 107 kmph, while 0-60 kmph comes up in 6.8 seconds.

Citroen claims a charging time of 57 minutes using fast charging, while home charging will take about 10.5 hours from 0-100 per cent. The automaker is offering a vehicle warranty of 3 years/125,000 km on the E-C3, along with a battery warranty of 7 years/140,000 km. In Indonesia, the Citroen E-C3 Shine variant is priced at 395 million Indonesian Rupiah (approx. Rs. 21.4 lakh).

The new E-C3 Shine variant remains specific to the Indonesian market for now. Citroen India is yet to announce plans to bring this variant to the Indian market. That said, speculations are rife that the automaker could bring the same around the festive season this year, bringing a better equipped to customers in India. The Citroen E-C3 is priced between 11.5 lakh and 12.68 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2023, 15:34 PM IST
TAGS: Citroen EC3 Citroen India Citroen Indonesia Citroen EC3 Shine
