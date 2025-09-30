Citroen Aircross scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP safety tests

Citroen has achieved its first five-star safety-rated car in India with the Aircross SUV. The Citroen Aircross is the latest offering to be tested by the Bharat NCAP, and the SUV scored five stars in adult occupant protection and four stars in child occupant protection. Notably, Bharat NCAP tested the five-seater variant of the Aircross, while the SUV is also available in the seven-seater configuration.

Bharat NCAP tested the five-seater variant of the Citroen Aircross, while the SUV is also available in the seven-seater configuration.

Citroen Aircross: Adult Occupant Protection

The Aircross is the second Citroen offering to be tested by the Bharat NCAP. The first one was the Citroen Basalt, but the coupe SUV scored only four stars in the crash tests. With respect to adult occupant protection, the Aircross scored 27.05 points out of 32. This, however, is the lowest score for any Indian car to have received a five-star rating under the Bharat NCAP.

Also Read : Citroen Aircross X pre-bookings open, previews new features & colour options

The BNCAP test concluded adequate protection to the driver’s chest and front passenger’s chest, while that to the driver’s knees and feet was deemed marginal

The Citroen Aircross scored 11.05 points out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. The test concluded “adequate" protection to the driver’s chest and front passenger’s chest, while that to the driver’s knees and feet was deemed “marginal." The driver’s head and passenger’s head, and feet were rated “good." The Aircross scored full marks in the side movable deformable barrier test, scoring 16 points, while also passing the side pole impact test with a “good" rating.

Citroen Aircross: Child Occupant Protection

With respect to child occupant protection, the Aircross secured four stars with a score of 40 points out of 49. The SUV scored full points for dynamic (24/24) and child restraint system (12/12) installation, but lost points in the vehicle assessment score at just 4 out of 13 points. The report did not clarify why the model was marked down for the same.

The Aircross comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, three-point seatbelts for all seats, hill hold, and ISOFIX anchorages as standard

Citroen Aircross: Safety Features

The Aircross is loaded on the safety front and comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, three-point seatbelts for all seats, hill hold control, ISOFIX anchorages, and more as standard. The model also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) on the higher variants. Prices for the Aircross five-seater variants start at ₹8.32 lakh (ex-showroom, post GST revision).

The five-star rating should help bring more attention to the Citroen Aircross. Moreover, the automaker is gearing up to launch the updated Aircross X next month with a revamped interior, more features, and new colour options.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: