Chinese smartphone giant’s first electric car leaked online ahead of debut

After smartphones, televisions and vacuum cleaners, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is now ready to take the plunge into the world of electric cars. Its first model, the MS11 sedan, is due for a global debut soon. Ahead of the official unveiling, the images of its first model have been leaked online. Expected to go into production sometime in 2024, the MS11 electric car takes design cues from the BYD Seal electric sedan showcased recently at the Auto Expo 2023. It also has influences from other prominent global models.

The four-door electric sedan comes with flowing lines and an aerodynamic silhouette. At the front, the LED lights display a trident shape which gives it an aggressive look. It resembles that of the McLaren 720S.

The Xiaomi MS11 has a large windshield, as well as a fairly generous side glass area. It also has a panoramic sunroof that extends to the rear. It features the Xiaomi logo in the center of the wheels which will come with yellow Brembo brake calipers. There is also a LiDAR sensor that sits on top of the windshield. The car has wide rear arches, and the passenger cabin tapers slightly at the rear. The taillights have a similar design to the Aston Martin.

The leaked images give no hint about its interior or its technical specifications. Xiaomi is reportedly in the final stages of developing its first electric car. The car itself had been seen several times on Chinese roads and during winter testing.

Xiaomi MS11 electric car will be equipped with a self-developed electric motor while its batteries will be provided by CATL and BYD. The company has long boasted a range of up to 1,000 kms on a single charge. It remains to be seen if it sticks to that figure. The EV is likely to come with a 800-volt system that could generate around 260 kW of power.

