Chinese EV maker Nio expects sales to double post first quarter losses

Nio Inc. expects to see a stronger second quarter performance in spite of increasing losses, to a figure of around $700 million within the first quarter. The Chinese EV maker stated on Thursday that it expects second quarter deliveries to climb to 54,000-56,000 units, which is double that of the same period last year. The company stock price currently sits around $4.91, having declined by around 6.9 per cent.

Nio stated that the company further expects revenue to double from April to around $2.3 billion. In the first quarter, Nio posted that deliveries of vehicles had decreased by 3.2 per cent to 30,000 units; this comes amid a weak start for the EV market in China where increasing competition among brands is causing a price war. Trade tensions with the US and the EU where the possibility of import tariff hikes increasing add to the market slump.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 400 Km 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs View Details Tata Punch EV 35 Kwh 35 Kwh 421 km 421 km ₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 24 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Cutting losses

File photo: The steering wheel of a Nio Et7 electric vehicle during the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing, China. (Bloomberg)

After lowering prices in a battery-rental scheme, Nio saw sales climb to more than 20,000 units in May. Nio is further attempting to widen its customer base by providing cheaper models, and in order to further cut losses, the EV maker has conducted layoffs and postponed projects which do not bring financial gains in the short-term. Nio has slowed overseas expansion and curbed spending in order to further tackle losses.

Also Read : Upcoming cars of 2024

The company has additionally launched a second brand, Onvo, which will primarily be producing affordable electric cars for mass accessibility. Onvo is aiming to rival Tesla models which are locally built in Shanghai. The sub-brand expects deliveries to climb to a figure of 20,000 units per month once it starts delivering from September this year. Nio has also received a regulatory green light to build a third factory which will increase its total production capacity to one million cars, which is close to that of Tesla’s Shanghai plant. Nio further expects to start deliveries of its third brand, Firefly, from the first half of next year.

First Published Date: