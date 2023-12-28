Xiaomi unveils its first electric vehicle SU7 with range of 800 kms

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has taken the covers off its first electric car SU7 today (December 28). The official images of the electric vehicle were released just ahead of an event which revealed the EV technology the tech giant has used to develop the car. Xiaomi EV, which is the electric vehicle manufacturing wing of the smartphone maker, also revealed more details about the SU7 which aims to rival some of the top electric cars from around the world. Here is a quick look at some of its highlights.

The abbreviation SU in Xiaomi's first electric car stands for Speed Ultra, hinting that it will be a performance model. Lei Jun, Chairman and CEO at Xiaomi, had said that the electric vehicle has been designed in manner to fulfil the desires of its customers. Though Lei claims Xiaomi SU7 is not aimed at competetion, it is well within its league to take on the likes of Tesla Model S in terms of its looks and performance. Production of the EV has already started. All Xiaomi cars will be manufactured in Beijing at one of the facilities owned by Chinese carmaker BAIC Group. The facility has an annual capacity of two lakh vehicles.

The Xiaomi SU7 is a four-door electric sedan which stands 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width and up to 1,455 mm in height. The EV comes with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. Xiaomi will make the SU7 available in two configurations differentiated by the energy storage capacity of its battery, although the range will consist of more versions based on their power.

The entry-level variant of Xiaomi SU7 will come with a 73.6 kWh battery pack. The top-of-the-line variant will get a larger 101 kWh battery pack. Xiaomi developed its own CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology, which integrates the battery into the vehicle, significantly improving structure rigidity, eliminating the floor, and reducing the height for a more spacious cabin. According to the EV maker, the SU7 will offer range of up to 800 kms in a single charge. The EV maker will also introduce a new variant called V8 with a larger 150 kWh battery pack with 1,200 km range later in 2025.

Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan will also be at par with some of the quickest EVs around the world. Xiaomi promises the EV to generate at least 21,000 rotations per minute (RPM), ranking among some of the best. The two mass-produced motors are the V6 and V6S, with power output ranging between 299 hp and 374 hp. The peak torque output goes up to 635 Nm. The top speed of the lower variants will be 210 kmph and 265 kmph for the higher variants.

In terms of its looks, the Xiaomi SU7 features a sport look that resembles that of the Porsche Taycan. The images shared by the EV maker shows the SU7 as a luxury sports car with several characteristics that match that of the German auto giant. The Aqua Blue exterior colour theme also enhances its looks as do the sporty alloy wheels.

Xiaomi will also offer autonomous driving features like self-parking. The EV maker showed its self driving technology during the event held today. It uses high resolution cameras, Lidar, ultrasonic and radar. According to Lei, the autonomous driving capabilities of Xiaomi cars would be at the forefront of the industry.

