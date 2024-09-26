Copyright © HT Media Limited
China targets Canada's tariffs with anti-discriminatory probe

By: Reuters
Updated on: 26 Sep 2024, 14:53 PM
The Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday that the country is pursuing an anti-discriminatory investigation over Canadian tariffs on its electric vehicles. | FILE PHOTO: BYD Co. Yuan Pro electric vehicles (EV) during a launch event. (Bloomberg)

China has launched an anti-discriminatory investigation against restrictive measures taken by Canada including additional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel and aluminum products, its commerce ministry said on Thursday.

This type of investigation usually takes three months to complete but could be extended under special circumstances, the ministry said.

Beijing also announced plans this month to probe Canadian canola imports after Ottawa joined the US and the European Union in putting in place tariffs of 100 per cent on Chinese EVs and 25 per cent on Chinese aluminum and steel.

More than half of canola exported by Canada makes its way to China, the world's biggest oilseed importer.

China said it strongly deplored and firmly opposed Canada's "discriminatory unilateral restrictive measures" and it had requested talks with Canada at the World Trade Organization about the tariffs.

Trade friction between the countries heightened this week after Canada said it was "absolutely" considering banning Chinese-made software in EVs, among measures to counter what it calls overcapacity and a security threat.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2024, 14:53 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle ev tariffs Chinese EVs
