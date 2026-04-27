HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Chery Freelander 8 Unveiled At Auto China 2026, First Production Model With Jlr Jv

Chery Freelander 8 unveiled at Auto China 2026, first production model with JLR JV

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2026, 20:10 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Developed through a Chery-JLR partnership, the Freelander 8 SUV features a windshield-width LED screen, advanced Huawei safety tech, and diverse powertrains. It debuts in China during 2026 before entering international markets.

Chery JLR Freelander 8
Chery Freelander 8
Chery JLR Freelander 8
Chery Freelander 8

Chinese automaker Chery unveiled the Freelander 8, an SUV which the company is making in a joint venture with Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The Freelander was a popular model in the mid 2010s; however, JLR pulled the plug to introduce the new Defender. In addition to that, the Freelander 8 is expected to be one of the first models to be launched under the JLR Chery joint venture.

Chery Freelander 8: Design

The Freelander 8 boasts the same design as the Concept 97, which was revealed earlier this month. Not only that, but the SUV boasts triangular glass elements, paying tribute to the original Freelander models. In addition to that, the Freelander 8 gets air vents and rectangular accents on the front bumper instead of the closed-out grille on the Concept 97. The production model is expected to be equipped with conventional doors, as opposed to the suicide doors on the concept car. However, the production model is expected to retain the alloy wheels from the concept model. It is also going to feature prominent lettering on the grille as well as the rear section of the SUV.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
Engine Icon3999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹4.18 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹21.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon683 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra (HT Auto photo)
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 9s (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹19.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Chery Freelander 8: Interior

The interior of the SUV continues to be under wraps by the Chinese automaker. However, the company has confirmed a few features, including a concept-inspired Mini LED screen stretching the full width of the windshield to display navigation and vehicle data. The manufacturer noted the cabin includes high-mounted front seats for superior road visibility and specialised rear seating designed for deep reclining comfort. This model is anticipated to launch with a six-seat interior layout.

Also Read : I noticed these 5 things while driving the MG Majestor for a day

Chery Freelander 8: Safety

Built on a specialised platform, the Freelander 8 can be available with both electric motors and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with the fully electric variants utilising an 800V architecture. Additionally, Huawei technology takes care of the advanced safety systems, which are expected to be paired with a roof-integrated LiDAR sensor. The internal electronics, on the other hand, are expected to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8397 processor alongside a dedicated terrain management system.

While the debut date remains unknown, the SUV will first be launched in China before heading to international markets. There is still no confirmation regarding an Indian release.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2026, 20:10 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.