Chery Freelander 8 unveiled at Auto China 2026, first production model with JLR JV

Chinese automaker Chery unveiled the Freelander 8, an SUV which the company is making in a joint venture with Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The Freelander was a popular model in the mid 2010s; however, JLR pulled the plug to introduce the new Defender . In addition to that, the Freelander 8 is expected to be one of the first models to be launched under the JLR Chery joint venture.

Chery Freelander 8: Design

The Freelander 8 boasts the same design as the Concept 97, which was revealed earlier this month. Not only that, but the SUV boasts triangular glass elements, paying tribute to the original Freelander models. In addition to that, the Freelander 8 gets air vents and rectangular accents on the front bumper instead of the closed-out grille on the Concept 97. The production model is expected to be equipped with conventional doors, as opposed to the suicide doors on the concept car. However, the production model is expected to retain the alloy wheels from the concept model. It is also going to feature prominent lettering on the grille as well as the rear section of the SUV.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Lamborghini Urus 3999 cc 3999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹4.18 Cr Compare View Offers VinFast VF7 70.8 kWh 70.8 kWh 532 km 532 km ₹21.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 683 km 683 km ₹18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Sierra 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹11.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XEV 9S 79 kWh 79 kWh 679 km 679 km ₹19.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Chery Freelander 8: Interior

The interior of the SUV continues to be under wraps by the Chinese automaker. However, the company has confirmed a few features, including a concept-inspired Mini LED screen stretching the full width of the windshield to display navigation and vehicle data. The manufacturer noted the cabin includes high-mounted front seats for superior road visibility and specialised rear seating designed for deep reclining comfort. This model is anticipated to launch with a six-seat interior layout.

Also Read : I noticed these 5 things while driving the MG Majestor for a day

Chery Freelander 8: Safety

Built on a specialised platform, the Freelander 8 can be available with both electric motors and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with the fully electric variants utilising an 800V architecture. Additionally, Huawei technology takes care of the advanced safety systems, which are expected to be paired with a roof-integrated LiDAR sensor. The internal electronics, on the other hand, are expected to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8397 processor alongside a dedicated terrain management system.

While the debut date remains unknown, the SUV will first be launched in China before heading to international markets. There is still no confirmation regarding an Indian release.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: