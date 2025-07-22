Check out 5 electric vehicles that are about to launch in India soon

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The electric car segment in India has been growing rapidly with several carmakers launching their respective products in various segments. Hyundai started the year by launching its Creta Electric at the Auto Expo 2025. After that, MG just recently inroduced the MG M9 EV and even luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz have launched EVs. Following this the biggest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki is now gearing up to launch its first-ever electric SUV, the e-Vitara.
Other than the e-Vitara, the MG Cyberster and the VinFast SUVs are also expected to arrive in the country soon. Here is a quick look at the electric cars expected to hit the Indian market in the coming days:
The MG Cyberster is an electric roadster that was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. Slated to be sold through the MG Select network alongside the M9 MPV, the Cyberster gets scissor doors. Powering this electric roadster is a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It promises a range of up to 570 kilometres on a full charge. The MG Cybster claims to be capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. The electric powertrain onboard this electric sports car is capable of churning out 510 bhp peak power and 725 Nm of maximum torque.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is one of the most awaited electric vehicles in India in 2025. The electric SUV was displayed at the Auto Expo 2025 in production-ready form. The e Vitara has already started reaching the Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country ahead of launch. It will be available in two battery pack options, 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The electric SUV will offer a claimed range of more than 500 kilometres on a full charge. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is slated for launch in the first week of September.
The VinFast VF6 is an SUV showcased by the Vietnamese carmaker at the Auto Expo 2025. Bookings for the upcoming EV have already been commenced. Expected to launch in August, the SUV will be offered in two variants. The Eco version produces 178 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, with a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 399 km. The Plus variant delivers a higher output of 204 bhp and 310 Nm, and offers a slightly lower range of 381 km, powered by a 59.6 kWh battery pack. The VinFast VF6 will rival similar EVs, including the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra BE 6.
The Mahindra XEV 7e has also been spotted testing recently on Indian tarmac. Expected to launch soon, this EV will right in between the two born electric EV's by the homegrown carmaker, the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. The Mahindra XEV 7e is also going to be built on the company's modular INGLO skateboard platform. It will most probably take its powertrain options from current offerings such as the BE 6 and XEV 9e and offer battery pack options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh that will have a driving range of up to 600 km on a full charge.
Sibling to the VF6, the VinFast VF7 is also an all-electric SUV about to be launched in August. The carmaker will offer the SUV with a 75.3 kWh battery. In the Eco trim, it delivers 204 bhp and 310 Nm, with an estimated range of 450 km. The Plus version features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, generating 354 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Despite its enhanced performance, this variant offers a slightly reduced range of 431 km. The bookings for the VF7 have also commenced in the Indian markets.
