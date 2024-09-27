Charge up: Jio-bp inaugurates 500th EV charging station in the country

Anant Mukesh Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), and Murray Auchincloss, CEO of bp, jointly inaugurated Jio-bp's 500th EV charging station, part of the fuels and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp.

According to Jio, the new EV charging station, located at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Jio World Plaza, and Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), also marks the installation of the 5,000th Jio-bp pulse charging point across India.

Jio-bp has rapidly expanded its EV charging network, increasing from 1,300 to 5,000 stations in just one year. With 95 per cent of its network consisting of fast-charging stations--the highest proportion in the industry--the company is set to provide high-speed charging with an impressive 96 per cent uptime, positioning itself as the most reliable EV charging network in the country.

Jio-bp is the first in the industry to introduce top-tier 480 KW chargers supported by unique customer value propositions (CVPs), offering efficient and rapid charging at locations such as malls, public parking areas, corporate parks, hotels, and roadside facilities.

By addressing range anxiety with its expanding charging infrastructure, reducing charging times with DC fast chargers, and providing a seamless experience through its advanced Jio-bp pulse charging app, the company has taken a leading role in driving electric vehicle adoption in India.

Anand M Ambani said, "Jio-bp is playing a pioneering role in accelerating EV adoption in India. With the largest network share of fast-charging stations, the fastest growth in EV-charging infra, and highest reliability, Jio-bp is offering a well-packaged, digitised charging solution to millions of Indians."

With its foray into green electrons, powered by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited's solar power plants, Jio-bp is making rapid progress in its broader goal of promoting sustainable green mobility in India.

Murray Auchincloss, CEO, BP said in a statement, "EV charging is one of bp's key transition businesses in our journey to becoming an integrated energy company. We are focusing on scale, speed, and strategic locations to provide a seamless customer experience. By combining bp and RIL's capabilities, we are delivering EV charging with convenience, creating a unique value proposition for customers."

With its sustained charging infrastructure growth, pioneering customer proposition, and focus on sustainability, Jio-bp is reinforcing its position as the fastest, most widely available, and most reliable EV charging partner in India.

