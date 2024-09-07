Carmakers adjust electrification plans as EV demand slows

Japan's Toyota Motor has reportedly slashed its electric vehicle production plans for 2026 by a third, the latest automaker to roll back EV plans amid slowing demand.

Amid slowing EV demand, Toyota reduced its 2026 electric vehicle production target by a third. Other major automakers are also adjusting their EV plan

The global sales of EVs - either fully electric or plug-in hybrid - rose 20 per cent in the first half of 2024, slower than expected, data from market research firm Rho Motion showed. Europe saw only one per cent growth in the same period.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.4 77kWh 77kWh 418 km 418 km ₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Volvo EX90 ₹ 1.50 Cr Alert Me When Launched Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 122 kWh 122 kWh 611 km 611 km ₹ 2.25 Cr Compare Porsche Macan EV 100 kWh 100 kWh 641 km 641 km ₹ 1.22 Cr Compare View Offers Volvo XC40 Recharge 78 kWh 78 kWh 592 592 ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Ioniq 5 72.6 kWh 72.6 kWh 631 Km 631 Km ₹ 44.95 Lakhs Compare

Sales of hybrid electric cars, seen as a more affordable compromise between all-combustion and all-electric, have meanwhile increased.

Also Read : Europe pulls back from EV shift as consumers snub pricey models

These carmakers have recently tempered their expectations (in chronological order starting with the most recent):

Toyota

The world's biggest automaker plans to build 1 million EVs in 2026, compared with its earlier announced sales target of 1.5 million, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sept. 6.

Also Read : Toyota cuts EV production plans by third amid slowing sales

Toyota said in a statement there was no change to its intention to produce 1.5 million EVs per year by 2026 and 3.5 million by 2030. It said, however, that the figures were not targets but benchmarks for shareholders.

Volvo Car

The Swedish automaker scrapped on Sept. 4 its target of going all electric by 2030 and said it expected to still be offering some hybrid models at that time.

It aims for 90-100 per cent of cars sold by 2030 to be pure EVs or plug-in hybrids, while up to 10 per cent would be so-called mild hybrids.

Volkswagen

Europe's biggest automaker by sales hasn't changed its 2030 targets for EVs to make up 70 per cent of sales in Europe and 50 per cent in the US and China, despite repeatedly warning about slowing demand.

Also Read : Ex-Volkswagen CEO denies charges in dieselgate trail, appears after nine years

However, its group technology chief said in August VW's battery factory building plans were not set in stone and depended on the EV demand.

Ford

Ford in August lowered the share of planned annual capital spending dedicated to pure EVs to about 30 per cent from 40 per cent, given its increasing emphasis on hybrids, and said it was killing a planned electric SUV and pushing back a new electric version of its best-selling pickup.

Porsche

The German premium carmaker in July watered down its EV ambitions, saying it could only hit its previously communicated aim of 80 per cent all-electric sales by 2030 if demand and developments in the EV sector warranted it.

Renault

In early 2022, CEO Luca De Meo guided for all the Renault brand's sales to be fully electric by 2030, but two years later the target was changed when the brand CEO Fabrice Cambolive said in an interview with ANE that Renault was seeing a dual strategy with both EVs and combustion-engine cars for the next 10 years, thus beyond 2030.

Also Read : Thinking of Kia Seltos alternatives? Here are four new and upcoming rivals

In July, De Meo also expressed doubts over the timeline for fully shifting its European production to EVs.

General Motors

In June, GM cut its EV production forecast for 2024 and in July it declined to reiterate its forecast to produce 1 million EVs in North America by the end of 2025.

Watch: Not worried about challenge from Chinese EVs, says BMW boss

Mercedes-Benz

The German luxury carmaker said in February that sales of EVs, including hybrids, would account for up to 50 per cent of the total by 2030, five years later than its forecast in 2021.

It has also slowed its battery cell capacity plans as the EV demand did not pick up.

Bentley Motors

Bentley had aimed for an all-EV lineup by 2030, but in March then-CEO Adrian Hallmark said hybrids would likely still be on sale after that.

Aston Martin

The British automaker in February delayed the launch of its first EV due low demand.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: