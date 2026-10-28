BYD’s teases new luxury flagship Yangwang Altior; takes aim at Rolls Royce Ghost

BYD has officially teased its upcoming flagship luxury sedan Yangwang Altior, which aims to take on well-established names such as the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Mercedes-Benz S-Class . It would also challenge the Rolls-Royce Spectre , considering the upcoming model will come as an all-electric sedan. It is slated for public debut in Dubai on November 5. The Yangwang Altior was previously christened as HU.

The new nomenclature for the upcoming luxury Yangwang sedan has been derived from Latin. It means ‘higher, which seems an appropriate choice for a car positioned at the top of BYD’s sedan lineup, even above the automaker’s own U8 and U9 models.

BYD has released only a teaser image of the sedan and a short video as well. The Altiorsports a roof-mounted lidar sensor, large chrome wheels, and rear-hinged rear doors, as the teaser reveals. It comes with the kind of rear doors which are the coach door setup typically reserved for the most expensive sedans on sale. As the teaser revealed, the front-end styling of the sedan borrows design cues from the Yangwang U8 SUV. This suggests a shared design language across the lineup. However, BYD has not shared the details of what sits underneath that sheet metal.

The sedan will be christened as Dingyao in the Chinese market, while Altior is reserved for international sales. This dual nomenclature strategy mirrors how BYD has rolled out other Yangwang models, keeping a Chinese name at home and an international one for the export markets.

The Altior measures 5,500 mm in length, with a wheelbase of 3,350 mm. This makes the sedan slightly shorter than the Rolls-Royce Ghost. However, this is a significant footprint even by flagship-sedan standards. The pricing is yet to be revealed for the sedan. However, expect it to come with a tag of around $300,000.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: