BYD’s new Blade battery can charge an EV to 70% in 5 Minutes

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2026, 11:09 am
  • BYD has introduced its second-generation Blade Battery and FLASH charging system, claiming EVs can charge from 10–70% in five minutes. The company also plans 20,000 high-power charging stations in China.

The Chinese automaker says the updated battery technology allows vehicles to charge from 10 to 70 per cent in around five minutes. (Representative Image)
The Chinese automaker says the updated battery technology allows vehicles to charge from 10 to 70 per cent in around five minutes. (Representative Image)
BYD has revealed its second-generation Blade Battery along with a new FLASH charging system, claiming major improvements in charging speed and cold-weather performance for electric vehicles.

The Chinese automaker says the updated battery technology allows vehicles to charge from 10 to 70 per cent in around five minutes. Charging from 10 to 97 per cent takes about nine minutes under standard conditions, setting what the company describes as a new benchmark for EV charging speeds.

Low-temperature charging has also been addressed. According to BYD, the battery can charge from 20 to 97 per cent at temperatures as low as -30°C with only a three-minute increase in charging time compared to room temperature conditions.

Faster charging is the main focus

The new battery is the result of roughly six years of research and development. BYD says it has increased the energy density of the Blade Battery by around five per cent compared to the first-generation version, while significantly improving charging performance.

The company says the technology has been engineered with a new “lithium-ion high-speed channel" and an updated thermal management system designed to control heat buildup during rapid charging. The battery has also undergone safety tests that exceed China’s national standards, according to BYD.

The second-generation Blade Battery will be used in upcoming models, including the Denza Z9GT. With the updated battery and a lightweight vehicle structure, BYD claims the car can achieve a range of up to 1,036 km under Chinese testing standards.

A new charging system to support it

Alongside the battery, BYD also introduced a new high-power charging system called FLASH. The system supports a single-connector output of up to 1,500 kW. The chargers are paired with integrated energy storage systems designed to reduce pressure on local power grids while delivering high charging speeds.

Large charging network planned

BYD also revealed details of its charging infrastructure plans. The company intends to build 20,000 FLASH charging stations across China, with a global rollout expected to begin by the end of 2026.

The FLASH charging stations feature a T-shaped pulley cable design intended to make the connector easier to handle and keep charging cables off the ground.

BYD says the stations will be open for public use once deployed, with the aim of supporting wider EV adoption and faster charging access.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2026, 11:09 am IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles

