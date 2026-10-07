BYD’s Denza teases debut for India, D9 and Z9 GT expected to arrive first

BYD is preparing to introduce Denza, its luxury-focused electric vehicle brand, in India, with the D9 MPV and Z9 GT expected to lead the new lineup. The two models are expected to be imported as completely built units (CBUs) and sold through dedicated Denza showrooms, placing the brand above BYD’s current range in the country.

D9 could lead India launch

Denza’s first official India teaser does not reveal the model or confirm a launch date. However, the D9 is among the products expected to make the brand’s entry into the market.

The D9 is a three-row electric MPV measuring 5,250 mm in length, 1,960 mm in width and about 1,920 mm in height. Its 3,110 mm wheelbase places it in the same broad space as the MG M9, Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.

Its cabin focuses heavily on second-row comfort, with Nappa leather, open-pore wood trim and Air Spa zero-gravity captain seats. The chairs offer up to 14-way electric adjustment, heating, ventilation, massage, leg rests and recline up to 152 degrees.

Other equipment includes a 15.6-inch central display, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a passenger screen and optional rear entertainment displays. Globally, the D9 is offered with both plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains, but India is expected to receive only the EV version. Depending on specification, it can use a 103-115 kWh Blade battery and is offered internationally with FWD and AWD layouts, with range reaching up to 800 km.

Z9 GT brings performance focus

The Z9 GT will add a sportier dimension to Denza’s India portfolio. The five-seat shooting-brake measures 5,195 mm long, 1,990 mm wide and 1,490 mm tall, while its wheelbase stretches to 3,125 mm.

Designed around Wolfgang Egger’s styling theme, it features a low-slung body, dual-bar headlights, active aerodynamic elements and a prominent rear diffuser. Rear-wheel steering and crab-walk functionality are among its notable technologies.

Inside, buyers get a 17.3-inch centre screen, dual 13.2-inch displays, a large AR-HUD and optional digital mirror screens. Higher-end touches include heated, ventilated and massaging seats, dual 50 W wireless chargers, a panoramic glass roof and a 20-speaker 1,150 W Devialet audio system with Dolby Atmos.

The electric Z9 GT uses three motors and a roughly 100-122.5 kWh Blade LFP battery. Its output is around 940-1,140 bhp with more than 1,100 Nm, enabling 0-100 km/h in 2.7-3.4 seconds. Top speed is 270 km/h, while the claimed range is around 600 km. Ultra-fast charging can take the battery from 10 to 97 per cent in about nine minutes.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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