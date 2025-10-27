BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme breaks Nurburgring EV records. Check details

BYD 's luxury performance division, Yangwang, has recorded a new milestone for electric vehicles. The brand’s U9 Xtreme has set a fresh lap record for electric super sports cars at Germany’s Nurburgring Nordschleife, often referred to as the deadliest racetrack in the world.

What record did the U9 Xtreme set at the Nurburgring?

On August 22, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme clocked a 6 minutes 59.157 seconds lap time around the 20.832 km Nordschleife, becoming the first electric supercar to complete the circuit in under seven minutes. This achievement beats the previous record of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra by about five seconds. Previously, this record was set at 7 minutes 04.957 seconds.

Who drove the record lap?

The record-breaking lap was piloted by Moritz Kranz, a seasoned German GT racer with nearly 10,000 Nürburgring laps to his name. Kranz credited the development team, stating that balancing high electric power with refined chassis dynamics was key to achieving the milestone.

How did Yangwang prepare for the record?

Yangwang engineers began extensive testing at the Nürburgring in July 2024, gathering crucial data to refine aerodynamics, cooling, and suspension setups. According to BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li, the record reflects the brand’s drive to “push the limits of what can be achieved through technology."

What technologies power the U9 Xtreme?

The U9 Xtreme stands on the world’s first mass-produced 1200V ultra-high-voltage platform, featuring four electric motors, each spinning up to 30,000 rpm. Together, they generate a combined output exceeding 2959 bhp, resulting in a power-to-weight ratio of 1,200 bhp per tonne.

Key Features:

Active Aerodynamics Package: Automatically adjusts wing angles and flaps for optimal downforce and drag reduction.

Advanced Battery Thermal Management System: Redesigned multi-channel liquid cooling for stable temperatures during extended track use.

Titanium-Alloy Carbon-Ceramic Braking System: Lightweight rotors and calipers for high fade resistance and precision braking.

Integrated Torque Vectoring: Individual motor control enhances traction and cornering stability.

DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control: Adjusts damping and body pitch to maintain balance during acceleration, braking, and cornering.

Track-Specific Cooling Ducts: Increased airflow to motors, battery modules, and brake assemblies.

GitiSport e·GTR² PRO Semi-Slick Tyres: Co-developed with Giti for maximum grip and temperature tolerance.

Adaptive Suspension System: Electronically tuned setup for changing road conditions and track surfaces.

What does the name ‘U9 Xtreme’ mean?

The name ‘Xtreme’ stems from the word ‘Extreme,’ symbolising ‘limit’ and ‘ultimate.’ The ‘X’ represents the unknown frontier, aligning with Yangwang’s spirit of exploration and innovation.

Specifications and performance

Specification Yangwang U9 Xtreme Platform 1200V ultra-high-voltage e⁴ Platform Powertrain Four electric motors (30,000 rpm each) Total Power Output Over 3,000PS Power-to-Weight Ratio 1,217PS/tonne Top Speed 496.22 km/h (world record) Nürburgring Lap Time 6m 59.157s Braking System Titanium-alloy carbon-ceramic Tires GitiSport e·GTR² PRO semi-slick Production Limited to 30 units

Why does this record matter?

The Nurburgring, known as the “Green Hell", is one of the world’s toughest circuits. For an electric car to master it under seven minutes signals a seismic leap in EV handling, cooling, and endurance engineering, setting a new benchmark for the global supercar industry.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: