HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Byd To Use Huawei's Advanced Autonomous Driving System In Off Road Evs

BYD to use Huawei's advanced autonomous driving system in off-road EVs

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2024, 06:32 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BYD will use an advanced autonomous driving system from Huawei in its Fangchengbao EVs, starting with the Bao 8 SUV. This partnership aims to boost pr
...
BYD
BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle maker, has signed a partnership with Huawei to use their advanced autonomous driving system in their off-road SUV lineup. | FILE PHOTO: A BYD Co. Bao 8 SUV is seen here during an unveiling event in Shanghai, China. (Bloomberg)
BYD
BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle maker, has signed a partnership with Huawei to use their advanced autonomous driving system in their off-road SUV lineup. | FILE PHOTO: A BYD Co. Bao 8 SUV is seen here during an unveiling event in Shanghai, China.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD has signed an agreement with Huawei to use the Chinese tech conglomerate's advanced autonomous driving system in its off-road Fangchengbao EVs, Huawei said on Tuesday.

The Bao 8 SUV under the Fangchengbao lineup will be the first BYD model to sport Huawei's Qiankun intelligent driving system and go on sale later this year.

The tie-up follows BYD's efforts to move upscale as it aims to increase the sales of its premium brands of Denza, Fangchengbao and Yangwang to improve profitability. The three brands accounted for just five per cent of its total sales in the first half, according to data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
BYD e6
BatteryCapacity Icon71.7 kWh Range Icon415 km
₹ 29.15 Lakh
Compare
Byd Seagull (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BYD Seagull
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon405 km
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Chinese cars make inroads in Latin America, overtakes US and Brazil

The use of Huawei technology also highlights pressure on the Chinese EV champion to play catch-up against rivals in beefing up smart driving configuration with in-house development.

BYD has dominated the EV market with a significant cost advantage thanks to its so-called vertical integration strategy by making the key components such as batteries on its own.

Watch: Xiaomi SU7 electric car makes India debut – Will the Tesla, BYD rival launch here?

The company has been investing heavily in developing its own advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) by hiring thousands of engineers since last year. It still relies on external suppliers for such intelligent features in upmarket models, including using Momenta ADAS in its Denza cars.

The partnership with Huawei also reflected the growing presence of the Chinese tech company in the EV sector as a major supplier of ADAS. Volkswgen's Audi will also use Huawei's ADAS in its EVs for the China market.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2024, 06:32 AM IST
TAGS: BYD electric car electric vehicle ev autonomous driving Huawei

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.