BYD Sealion 7 secures over 1,000 bookings, costs 48.9 lakh

BYD Sealion 7 is the latest electric vehicle to launch in the Indian market. It has helped BYD expand their portfolio. Priced at ₹48.9 lakh and ₹54.90 lakh for the Premium and Performance trims, Sealioin 7 has already secured over 1,000 bookings. Deliveries of the BYD Sealion 7 will begin from mid-March 2025.

What are the specifications of the BYD Sealion 7?

BYD Sealion 7 is built on the brand's latest e-Platform 3.0. It is an electric skateboard platform that positions the wheels at the corners and the battery pack forms the floor of the vehicle. Mentioning of the battery pack, it measures 82.5 kWh.

The Performance version of the SUV is equipped with an all-wheel drive system, featuring one motor on each axle. This configuration delivers an output of 523 bhp and 690 Nm of torque, with a stated range of 542 km. In contrast, the Premium version utilizes the same 82.5 kWh battery pack but is configured with a single motor that drives the rear wheels. This variant generates 308 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, while its range increases to 567 km.

Watch: BYD Sealion 7 review | Serious challenge to Koreans, luxury EVs | Range, features, drive experience

What are the safety features of the BYD Sealion 7?

In terms of safety, the electric SUV gets 11 airbags, making it the only car in India to have more than 10 airbags. The SUV also gets ADAS functionality which includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Also Read : BYD Sealion 7 first-drive review: Smooth operator or performance beast? Or Both

What are the features of the BYD Sealion 7?

The Sealion 7 is equipped with an impressive array of features. Notably, both variants of the e-SUV share the same comprehensive set of amenities. The interior showcases a sleek all-black design. At the forefront, it features a flat-bottomed, four-spoke steering wheel, complemented by a 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Importantly, all essential functions are managed exclusively through the infotainment system.

Additional highlights include a crystal gear selector and an advanced driver monitoring system. This system employs an infrared camera to monitor eye movements and facial expressions, enabling it to detect signs of drowsiness or distraction. Should it identify a lapse in the driver's focus, it promptly issues an alert to enhance safety during the drive.

The front seats are adorned with Nappa leather and offer electric adjustability, with the driver's seat featuring an 8-way power adjustment and four-way lumbar support, while the passenger seat provides 6-way power adjustment. Both seats are also equipped with a ventilation function. Furthermore, the cabin boasts a panoramic glass roof, two-zone automatic climate control, a 12-speaker audio system, and a head-up display.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: