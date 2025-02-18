BYD Sealion 7 secures over 1,000 bookings, costs ₹48.9 lakh
- The BYD Sealion 7 is available in both RWD and AWD configurations. Both the variants come with the same 82.6 kWh battery pack.
BYD Sealion 7 comes with an 82.5 kWh battery.
BYD Sealion 7 is the latest electric vehicle to launch in the Indian market. It has helped BYD expand their portfolio. Priced at ₹48.9 lakh and ₹54.90 lakh for the Premium and Performance trims, Sealioin 7 has already secured over 1,000 bookings. Deliveries of the BYD Sealion 7 will begin from mid-March 2025.
First Published Date: 18 Feb 2025, 09:01 AM IST
