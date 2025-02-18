BYD Sealion 7 secures over 1,000 bookings, costs 48.9 lakh

BYD Sealion 7 is the latest electric vehicle to launch in the Indian market. It has helped BYD expand their portfolio. Priced at ₹48.9 lakh and ₹54.90 lakh for the Premium and Performance trims, Sealioin 7 has already secured over 1,000 bookings. Deliveries of the BYD Sealion 7 will begin from mid-March 2025.