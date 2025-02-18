HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Sealion 7 Secures Over 1,000 Bookings, Costs 48.9 Lakh

BYD Sealion 7 secures over 1,000 bookings, costs 48.9 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Feb 2025, 09:01 AM
  • The BYD Sealion 7 is available in both RWD and AWD configurations. Both the variants come with the same 82.6 kWh battery pack.
BYD Sealion 7 comes with an 82.5 kWh battery.
BYD Sealion 7 comes with an 82.5 kWh battery.

BYD Sealion 7 is the latest electric vehicle to launch in the Indian market. It has helped BYD expand their portfolio. Priced at 48.9 lakh and 54.90 lakh for the Premium and Performance trims, Sealioin 7 has already secured over 1,000 bookings. Deliveries of the BYD Sealion 7 will begin from mid-March 2025.

First Published Date: 18 Feb 2025, 09:01 AM IST

