BYD Sealion 7 scores 5 stars in Euro NCAP crash test
- BYD Sealion 7 recently went on sale in India. The prices start at ₹48.90 lakh ex-showroom.
The 5-star crash test rating applies to LHD and RHD variants of the Sealion 7, and 4x2 and 4x4 powertrain.
Euro NCAP has just released crash test results of the BYD Sealion 7. The electric crossover scored 5 stars in the Euro NCAP crash test. The adult occupant scored 87 per cent, the child occupant scored 93 per cent, vulnerable road users were rated at 76 per cent whereas the safety assist scored 79 per cent.
First Published Date: 10 Apr 2025, 10:42 AM IST
