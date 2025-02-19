Copyright © HT Media Limited
BYD Sealion 7 or Seal? Sedan Or Suv: Which Performance Ev Will You Go For

BYD Sealion 7 or Seal? Which performance EV will you go for

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Feb 2025, 20:30 PM
Both the BYD Sealion 7 and the Seal Performance get a 82.56 kWh battery pack

The BYD Sealion 7 became the latest member in the company’s Indian portfolio. The electric SUV was launched at a starting price of 48.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Available in two trim levels- Premium and Performance, the latter has been priced at 54.90 lakh, ex-showroom. BYD likes to market the Sealion 7 as a performance e-SUV. The electric SUV is based on the BYD Seal, which was launched last year.

The BYD Seal is available in three trim levels- Dynamic, Premium and Performance, priced at 41 lakh, 43.50 lakh and 53 lakh, respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom. Interestingly, the top end variant of the Sealion 7 is pricier by 1.90 lakh than the top end variant of the Seal. Here’s how the top end variants of both the EVs compare.

Also Read : BYD Sealion 7 first-drive review: Smooth operator or performance beast? Or Both

BYD Sealion 7 vs BYD Seal: Specs

Top end Performance variants of both the EVs get an AWD setup, meaning one motor on each of the axles, along with a 82.56 kWh battery pack. However, while the Seal Performance produces 522 bhp and 670 Nm, the Sealion 7 Performance 523 bhp peak power and 690 Nm of maximum torque.

Meanwhile, in terms of range, the Seal Performance comes with a claimed range of 580 km and a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 3.8 seconds. The Sealion 7 Performance on the other hand gets a claimed range of 530 km and a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 4.5 seconds.

Also watch: BYD Sealion 7 review | Serious challenge to Koreans, luxury EVs | Range, features, drive experience

BYD Sealion 7 vs BYD Seal: Features

In terms of features, it will get a flat-bottom steering wheel with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system. Other features inside the cabin of this EV include a panoramic glass roof, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, two-zone automatic climate control, a 12-speaker audio system, and a head-up display. Also, it gets an ADAS suite along with a driver monitoring system.

The BYD Seal meanwhile, comes with a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, a digital driver's display and a touchscreen infotainment system that can rotate. There will also be a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, wireless charging and Level 2 ADAS features.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2025, 20:30 PM IST
TAGS: byd seal byd sealion 7 byd
