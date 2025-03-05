BYD Sealion 7 got your attention? Here's how far the EV can take you on a single charge

Range anxiety remains a major concern among potential buyers of electric vehicles. However, battery technology and management systems have been improved over the years, which helps the electric vehicles reach longer ranges and lessen this anxiety. The Chinese electric vehicle maker, BYD has always been one of the greatest in EV battery technology, and its newly launched BYD Sealion 7 in the Indian market goes in the same line.

The BYD Sealion 7 comes in two variants, both powered by an 82.6 kWh battery pack. The Premium variant gets rear-wheel-drive (RWD) with a claimed rang

The BYD Sealion 7 comes in two variants, both powered by an 82.6 kWh battery pack. The Premium variant gets rear-wheel-drive (RWD) with a claimed range of 567 km on a single charge, while the Performance variant gets all-wheel-drive (AWD) but claims slightly less range of 542 km.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars BYD Sealion 7 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 567 km 567 km ₹ 48.90 - 54.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers BYD eMAX 7 71.8 kWh 71.8 kWh 530 km 530 km ₹ 26.90 - 29.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers BYD Seal 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 650 km 650 km ₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING BYD Seagull 38 kWh 38 kWh 405 km 405 km ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BYD Atto 3 60.48 kWh 60.48 kWh 521 km 521 km ₹ 24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW 7 Series 2998 cc 2998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.84 - 1.87 Cr Compare View Offers

Also Read : BYD Sealion 7 first-drive review: Smooth operator or performance beast? Or Both

One of the most significant problems of EVs is the disparity between claimed range values by manufacturers and actual driving ability. The discrepancy exists due to the fact that manufacturers normally calculate range estimates using tests conducted under controlled environments that often do not represent real-world traffic congestion, road gradations, or hard acceleration habits. Consequently, real-world range usually is below stated claims.

With continuous improvements in battery efficiency and energy management, manufacturers are working to close the gap between theoretical and real-world range. With BYD's experience in battery technology, particularly in energy-efficient designs and sophisticated battery management systems, the Sealion 7 can potentially achieve a range much closer to its official numbers. But how realistic are BYD's range claims for the Sealion 7 in real-world Indian conditions? Let's see.

Also watch: BYD Sealion 7 review | Serious challenge to Koreans, luxury EVs | Range, features, drive experience

BYD Sealion 7: Real world range

We recentlygotachance todrive the BYD Sealion 7 in Jaipur. Our test car was the Performanceversion,whichgets an 82.56 kWh battery pack and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.This variant,according to BYD,can cover 542 km on a single chargeandmakes523 bhp and 690 Nm of torque.

Our test drive ofaround seven hoursincluded acombination ofcongested city roads in Jaipur at peaktimes andsections of the newly constructed Delhi-Jaipur highway. The drivebegan with acharged battery (100 per cent), showing a range of 542 km. Wemostly drove in Sport mode duringthe drive,which prioritises performance over efficiency.

At the end of the day, we had covered 80 km, and the battery level hadfallen to 82 per cent, with a displayed range of 450 km. This indicatesthatthe Sealion 7consumed 18 per cent of its battery to cover 80 km.

Also Read : BYD Sealion 7 launched at ₹48.9 lakh. Gets a claimed range of 567 km and 690 Nm of torque

Bearingthisin mind, 18 per cent of the overall battery capacity (82.56 kWh) is 14.86 kWh,whichresultsin an energy consumption rate of 0.1858 kWh/km. Extrapolating thesefigures, thereal-world range of the BYD Sealion 7 under our test conditions would be around 444 km—which issignificantlyless than thestatedvalue.

Although the tested range was below BYD's stated claim, conditions like extended idling with lights, AC, and ventilated seats on, repeated performance tests such as acceleration and braking tests, and limited regenerative braking—coupled with hard driving—added to higher battery usage.

So, in ideal situations, the BYD Sealion 7 can easily travel anywhere between 450 kms to 480 kms. This turns out to be about 85.7 per cent of the claimed range, which is higher than most of the EVs in the market.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: