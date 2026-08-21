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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Sealion 7 Gets New Entry Level Dynamic Trim At 41.90 Lakh

BYD Sealion 7 gets new entry-level Dynamic trim at 41.90 lakh

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 21 Aug 2026, 09:04 am
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  • BYD has added a new Sealion 7 Dynamic variant with a 71.8 kWh battery, 520 km range and a lower entry price.

The BYD Sealion 7 Dynamic is now the entry-level variant of the electric SUV's three-model range in India.
BYD Sealion 7
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₹64,600/ month
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BYD India has introduced a new entry-level version of its Sealion 7 electric SUV, with the Dynamic variant priced at 41.90 lakh (ex-showroom introductory). It becomes the most accessible version of the premium electric SUV in India and joins the existing Premium and Performance variants. The new model uses a 71.8 kWh Blade Battery and claims a 520 km NEDC range.

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The Sealion 7 Dynamic can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. It is available in Atlantis Grey, Cosmos Black, Aurora White and Shark Grey.

New variant expands Sealion 7 range

The addition of the Dynamic variant gives BYD a lower-priced entry point into the Sealion 7 range without introducing a separate model. Across the three variants, customers can now choose between 71.8 kWh and 82.56 kWh Blade Battery options.

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BYD says the new version has been developed to broaden the SUV's appeal following the demand generated by the existing models. The Sealion 7 Dynamic is based on BYD's e-Platform 3.0 and follows the company's Ocean Aesthetics design theme.

Also Read : BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again

Equipment and technology

The Dynamic retains several technologies associated with the Sealion 7, including the Blade Battery and Cell-to-Body construction. It also gets Intelligence Torque Adaptation Control.

Other equipment includes a panoramic glass roof and a rotating touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV is also equipped with multiple safety and driver assistance systems.

Festive offer included

The launch comes alongside BYD India's 'Celebrate Your Dreams with BYD' festive campaign, which started on August 1, 2026. Buyers of the SEALION 7 Dynamic can receive a complimentary 7kW home charger, including installation.

The package also includes a 10-year extension of roadside assistance coverage. BYD is offering a 10-year warranty on the LFP low-voltage battery, subject to a maximum of 1.5 lakh km, whichever comes first.

Also Read : BYD hikes prices of select EVs, Launches new eMAX 7 Comfort variants

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business at BYD India, said, "With the introduction of the new Sealion 7 Dynamic, we are expanding the portfolio to cater to a more diverse customer base while offering increased options to potential buyers. As a new expression of Sealion 7, the Dynamic variant will further strengthen its position in India's premium EV segment by bringing BYD's advanced technologies, safety standards and sustainable mobility solutions within the reach of more customers."

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First Published Date: 21 Aug 2026, 09:03 am IST
TAGS: BYD Sealion 7 BYD Sealion 7
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