BYD Seal U revealed with 500 km of range, is brand's first plug-in hybrid SUV

BYD , Tesla's biggest rival has revealed a new SUV, It is called Seal U and it can be considered as a SUV version of the Seal electric sedan that will soon be going on sale in the Indian market. BYD Seal U is already on sale in the Chinese market as the BYD Song. Now, the brand is planning to launch the BYD Seal U in the European market.

The electric version of the Seal U comes with two battery pack options - a 71 kWh unit and an 87 kWh battery pack. They have a driving range of up to 520 km and 605 km respectively on the Chinese CLTC cycle. The Seal U SUV uses two electric motors that produce 204 bhp and 217 bhp. The entry-level variant will have a top speed of 175 kmph.

Then there is the new plug-in hybrid version which is a first for BYD. There is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 105 bhp of max power and it is mated to an electric motor that has a power output of 194 bhp. The plug-in hybrid powertrain uses a CVT automatic transmission. The battery pack has a size of 18.3 kWh battery pack and an electric-only claimed range of 110 km. It can be charged from 30 to 80 percent in around 35 minutes. BYD is also offering vehicle-to-load charging capability.

In the global market, BYD sells Seal U in six colour options. The SUV does look sharp and butch. There are sleek LED headlamps, plastic cladding, 19-inch alloy wheels and U-shaped LED tail lamps. The interior is offered in two themes. There is a digital instrument cluster along with a large touchscreen infotainment system that can be positioned vertically or horizontally, as per the driver's preference. The gear lever is finished in crystal to provide a more up-market look. There is also a panoramic sunroof, 552 litres of boot space, a heads-up display, automatic climate control and much more.

