Looking to buy the BYD Seal? The carmaker is offering discounts upto 2.5 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM
BYD has announced cash discount of upto ₹2 lakh on the Seal. Additionally a 3-year complimentary service and a maintenance package worth ₹50,000 is
BYD Seal EV comes with sporty exterior design accentuated by its low-slung aerodynamic profile, a sloping roofline and an aggressive front fascia.

BYD is offering benefits and discounts of up to 2.5 lakh on the Seal EV. The Chinese carmaker is doing this celebration of the ongoing festive season, as well as the 10 millionth vehicle roll-out from the BYD factory. The BYD Seal is offered in three variants including a Dynamic, a Premium and a Performance variant.

BYD Seal: Discounts and benefits

The BYD Seal is getting cash discounts of up to 2 lakh. More specifically, the Premium variant gets a cash discount of 50,000 whereas the top-spec Performance variant gets 2 lakh deducted from its original price tag.

There are also some benefits being offered on the electric-sedan. Both variants getting the discount, the Premium and Performance, also get a complimentary 3-year service. Over and above, a maintenance package worth 50,000 is also being offered on these variants.

BYD Seal: Pre-discounted pricing

The Dynamic variant of the Seal with 510 km range and rear-wheel drive costs 41 lakh (ex-showroom), the Premium with 650 km range and rear-wheel drive comes in at 45.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Performance variant with a 580 km range and all-wheel drive is priced at 53 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD Seal: Range and performance

Better performance figures are handed to the BYD Seal due to the 800V platform. The top-end variant is claimed to do 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds, while the top speed is now limited at 240 kmph. With the efficient 800V system and larger batteries, the range for the BYD Seal has also been stretched. There are two battery capacities on offer, which provide a claimed range of 510 km to 650 km on a single charge.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
TAGS: byd byd seal seal electric vehicles
