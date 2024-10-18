HT Auto
Looking to buy the BYD Seal? The carmaker is offering discounts upto 2.5 lakh

HT Auto Desk
18 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM
BYD has announced cash discount of upto ₹2 lakh on the Seal. Additionally a 3-year complimentary service and a maintenance package worth ₹50,000 is
BYD Seal electric sedan has been refreshed for the Chinese market. The facelifted iteration of the BYD Seal EV comes carrying some real big-ticket upgrades, such as a new 800V platform, advanced LiDAR technology and a plug-in hybrid variant. With this, BYD ramps up its appeal to the consumers.
The updated BYD Seal comes underpinned by the BYD 3.0 Evo architecture, which is also used by the BYD Sea Lion 07 SUV. This new platform has allowed the Chinese auto giant to introduce an 800V electrical architecture to the Seal facelift for faster charging and increased performance.
Thanks to the new 800V electrical architecture, the BYD Seal EV now comes offering better performance. The top-end variant of the EV claims to sprint 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds, while its top speed is now limited at 240 kmph. With the 800V system and larger batteries, the range for the BYD Seal has also been stretched. There are two battery pack options on offer, promising claimed ranges between 510 km and 650 km on a single charge.
Despite the subtle changes at exterior including new design alloys and the visible Lidar hardware, BYD has updated the interior significantly. The automakers claims the updated interior of the Seal facelift now comes enriching the driver's experience through the new styling layout and new features as well.
The BYD Seal EV now comes with a new flat-bottom steering wheel. The interior dons a new dual-tone theme, while a redesigned dashboard with dual large digital displays make for a more modern and premium cabin. The placement of the central AC vents has also been revised, which BYD claims will improve the ergonomics.
BYD is offering benefits and discounts of up to 2.5 lakh on the Seal EV. The Chinese carmaker is doing this celebration of the ongoing festive season, as well as the 10 millionth vehicle roll-out from the BYD factory. The BYD Seal is offered in three variants including a Dynamic, a Premium and a Performance variant.

BYD Seal: Discounts and benefits

The BYD Seal is getting cash discounts of up to 2 lakh. More specifically, the Premium variant gets a cash discount of 50,000 whereas the top-spec Performance variant gets 2 lakh deducted from its original price tag.

There are also some benefits being offered on the electric-sedan. Both variants getting the discount, the Premium and Performance, also get a complimentary 3-year service. Over and above, a maintenance package worth 50,000 is also being offered on these variants.

BYD Seal: Pre-discounted pricing

The Dynamic variant of the Seal with 510 km range and rear-wheel drive costs 41 lakh (ex-showroom), the Premium with 650 km range and rear-wheel drive comes in at 45.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Performance variant with a 580 km range and all-wheel drive is priced at 53 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD Seal: Range and performance

In the recently updated Seal, better performance figures have been determined due to the 800V platform. The top-end variant now does a 0-100 kmph run in 3.8 seconds (claimed), but the top speed is now limited at 240 kmph. It also gets larger batteries, helping the BYD Seal get a better range. There are two battery capacities on offer, which provide a claimed range of 510 km to 650 km on a single charge.

18 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
