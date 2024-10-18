Looking to buy the BYD Seal? The carmaker is offering discounts upto ₹2.5 lakh
BYD is offering benefits and discounts of up to ₹2.5 lakh on the Seal EV. The Chinese carmaker is doing this celebration of the ongoing festive season, as well as the 10 millionth vehicle roll-out from the BYD factory. The BYD Seal is offered in three variants including a Dynamic, a Premium and a Performance variant.
BYD Seal: Discounts and benefits
The BYD Seal is getting cash discounts of up to ₹2 lakh. More specifically, the Premium variant gets a cash discount of ₹50,000 whereas the top-spec Performance variant gets ₹2 lakh deducted from its original price tag.
There are also some benefits being offered on the electric-sedan. Both variants getting the discount, the Premium and Performance, also get a complimentary 3-year service. Over and above, a maintenance package worth ₹50,000 is also being offered on these variants.
BYD Seal: Pre-discounted pricing
The Dynamic variant of the Seal with 510 km range and rear-wheel drive costs ₹41 lakh (ex-showroom), the Premium with 650 km range and rear-wheel drive comes in at ₹45.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Performance variant with a 580 km range and all-wheel drive is priced at ₹53 lakh (ex-showroom).
BYD Seal: Range and performance
In the recently updated Seal, better performance figures have been determined due to the 800V platform. The top-end variant now does a 0-100 kmph run in 3.8 seconds (claimed), but the top speed is now limited at 240 kmph. It also gets larger batteries, helping the BYD Seal get a better range. There are two battery capacities on offer, which provide a claimed range of 510 km to 650 km on a single charge.
